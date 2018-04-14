IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders sign Prasidh Krishna to replace injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Kolkata: Karnataka fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti for the remaining matches of the ongoing 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Krishna has represented Karnataka in domestic cricket and that this will be his first stint in the IPL.

With Nagarkoti’s injury, KKR have lost second fast bowler this season. Earlier, Australian fast bowler, Mitchell Starc has ruled out ahead of the tournament due to a calf injury.

Kolkata Knight Riders will play their next IPL clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on April 14.