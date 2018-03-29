IPL 2018: Here’s the list of players who have taken hat-trick in Indian Premiere League so far

It is not every day you watch bowlers taking hat-trick in cricket. But looks like it has now changed in T20 tournaments as batsmen are always in a hurry to score quick runs and don’t shy playing some big shots. IPL is no exception. Over the years, the tournament has witnessed some amazing hat-tricks which one might not forget ever. In last 10 years in IPL, 17 times the bowlers have got the opportunity and have claimed a hat-trick. And, the first ever hat-trick was taken by former pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji in 2008 for Chennai Super Kings and the last was by Jaydev Unadkat in 2017 for Rising Pune Supergiant.

There have been a hat-trick taken in every IPL season except for the 2015 edition. Here we take a look at all the hat-tricks taken by various players in the IPL so far.

Ajit Chandila

In 2012, Rajasthan Royals bowler Ajit Chandila ensured that his fans never forget his hat-trick ever and the off-spinner took a hat-trick in his second game against Pune Warriors and help his team to remain in the hunt for the playoffs. Chandila snapped up Jesse Ryder and Sourav Ganguly off the last two balls, before coming back to get Robin Uthappa off the first ball of his second over.

Samuel Badree

In 2017, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s leg-spinner Samuel Badree claimed a hat-trick against Mumbai Indians when he dismissed Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan and skipper Rohit Sharma in the first game of the double-header. Badree, then claimed a wicket of Nitish Rana to finish with figures of four for nine. And with the hat-trick Badree became 12th man to take a hat-trick in IPL history.

Andrew Tye

Again in 2017, after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)’s Samuel Badree took hat-trick, in the second game, Gujarat Lion’s Andrew Tye repeated the same feat as he dismissed Ankit Sharma, Manoj Tiwary and Shardul Thakur in the final over of the Rising Pune Supergiant at Rajkot. Tye also could have ended with four wickets haul if Ravindra Jadeja hadn’t dropped Rahul Chahar’s catch at deep mid-wicket off the last ball.

Sunil Narine

In 2013, West Indian Sunil Narine became first bowler of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to claim a hat-trick. Narine picked wickets of David Hussey, Azhar Mahmood and Gulkeerat Singh of Kings XI Punjab in successive balls.

Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra, playing for Delhi Daredevils, took second hat-trick in the same season, just five days after Balaji’s hat-trick. Mishra took wickets of Ravi Teja, RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha in the first three balls of the final over against Deccan Chargers. It was his first of three hat-tricks.

Yuvraj Singh

Star all-rounder of Team India, Yuvraj Singh impressed everyone in 2009 when he took wickets of Robin Uthappa, Jacques Kallis and Mark Boucher in back-to-back deliveries. And not, just hat-tricks, Yuvi also scored 50 but his efforts were not enough to take his team win. Later, in the same year Yuvi again took a hat-trick against Chargers.

Rohit Sharma

In 2009, the now Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma took wickets of Abhishek Nayar and Harbhajan Singh in two successive balls and later got JP Duminy in the first ball of the 18th over. Rohit Sharma playing for Deccan Chargers came into bowl when MI were in the driver’s seat as they required 43 runs in 26 balls. His franchise, Deccan Chargers were crowned champions in the season.

Makhaya Ntini

Former South African bowler recorded the first split hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL history. Ntini, then playing for CSK claimed wicket of Sourav Ganguly in last ball of his second over and then picked up D Das and David Hussey in the first two balls of his second spell.

Praveen Kumar

Pacer Praveen Kumar claimed the only hat-trick of 2010 against Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan were struggling at 85/4 when Kumar came to bowl and then he made the matter worse by claiming the hat-trick of Damien Martyn, Sumit Narwal and Paras Dogra in the 17th over.

Shane Watson

Former Aussie player Shane Watson, playing for Rajasthan Royals recorded the franchise’s third hat-trick in the IPL in 2014. Watson took wicket of Shikhar Dhawan in the last ball of the fourth over and then claimed Moises Henriques and Karn Sharma in the 17th over.

Pravin Tambe

Pravin Tambe made his IPL debut at the age of 41 and took a hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014. He stumped Manish Pandey, followed by Yusuf Pathan and Ryan Ten Doeschate.

Laxmipati Balaji

In 2008, Lakshmipathy Balaji, the then Chennai Super Kings bowler pulled off a thrilling victory as he got Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla and VRV Singh in the three successive balls to seal the victory for his side and help his team win the game by 18 runs.

Jayadev Unadkat

2017 was a year to remember for Rising Pune Supergiant franchise, as the team reached to the finals. Jaydev Unadkat with his amazing spells pulled off a stunning win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He dismissed Bipul Sharma, Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Axar Patel

The Kings XI Punjab team disappointed it’s fans in almost every season. In the ninth edition the picture was similar as they had won only one game in six matches. In their seventh match, KXIP against then table toppers Gujarat Lions, came to defend lowest total of 154 and spinner Axar Patel came in to Punjab’s rescue and he dismissed Dinesh Karthik, DJ Bravo in successive deliveries of the 7th over and then completed his hat-trick after taking wicket of Ravindra Jadeja in the first ball of 11th over.