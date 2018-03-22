IPL 2018: Here are 10 Bollywood stars and their connections with the cash-rich tournament

The Indian Premier League 2018 is just around the corner with its first game to be played between Defending Champion Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). We all know that IPL has a strong connection with Bollywood. B-town stars add glamour in almost every match. Be the actor or actresses, some of the big names from glamour industry have strong connection with IPL teams. The cash-rich tournament has paved way for amazing fusion of cricket and entertainment.

We present to you some of the biggest Bollywood stars who have strong connection with IPL teams:

Hrithik Roshan (MI)

The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan was roped in for a promotional video campaign for the franchise with their motto ‘Duniya Hila Denge Hum’.

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone (RCB)

One thing that connects these two B-town actresses- Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, is IPL. Well, not to forget or one may not forget, Katrina and Deepika were supporters of the same franchise during the initial days, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), previously owned by liquor Barron Vijay Mallya. Deepika was a supporter of RCB but left the tournament after her break-up with Siddharth Mallya and since then she stopped supporting IPL and RCB.

Akshay Kumar (DD)

Khiladi Kumar, Akshay was the brand ambassador of the team during 2008 season and later in 2009 opted not to return due to his busy schedule. However, Akki was seen at a few of the teams matches cheering them on. (Which team?)

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla (KKR)

Many might be aware that King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan was a sports freak during his college days. From cricket to football and hockey, Shah Rukh aced it all. Shah Rukh showed his love for the sport with owning a team in the Indian Permier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders in partnership with actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta. Both are very actively involved with her team so far, with attending team matches.

Preity Zinta (KXIP)

‘Soldier’ girl Preity Zinta is a true sportsman. Despite never winning the championship, she stuck to her team through thick and thin. Preity is the owner of Kings XI Punjab. The entire team had a tough time dealing with losses in almost every season, but it is Dimple girl Preity’s ‘jadoo ki jhappi’ that works its magic for the team every time.

Shilpa Shetty (RR)

‘Baazigar’ actress Shilpa Shetty owned the Rajasthan Royals franchise and being a cricket fan she watched all the matches. Even when her team was embroiled in controversies, Shilpa stayed calm and walked the way through with her team.

Anu Malik (MI)

Singer An Malik is an evident follower of Mumbai franchise. Malik is known to wear a certain t-shirt for the game which as per him brings good luck.

Abhishek Bachchan (MI)

Junior Bachchan is another sports fanatic, Abhishek always cheered for his favourite franchise, Mumbai Indians, every time they went on the field. His enthusiasm and interest for the game is evident.

Vindu Dara Singh (CSK)

Vindu Dara Singh, one of the prominent name from Bollywood and TV industry and one of the accused of the IPL spot-fixing case. Vindu was seen watching matches in stadium with Sakshi, wife of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni. During the investigation, Vindu accepted of knowing three players from CSK and Manpreet Gony from Kings XI Punjab. Vindu also admitted that he was constantly in-touch with Meiyappa, who is the CEO of CSK franchise.

Anushka Sharma (RCB)

Affair of Royal Challengers Bangalore (what?) and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma kept their fans guessing whether they are in a relationship or not. As everyone kept guessing, Anushka accompanied Virat to the 10-year celebration party of the franchise in Bengaluru. In 2015, Anushka was also spotted at the Bengaluru stadium during the rain-hit match of RCB against Delhi Daredevils.