IPL 2018: Harbhajan Singh `heartbroken` over shifting of IPL matches from Chennai

New Delhi: After all the Chennai Super Kings’ Indian Premier League (IPL) matches were shifted from the state’s Chepauk Stadium in the wake of Cauvery water dispute, some of the CSK players and coaching staff have expressed their displeasure over the move. On Wednesday, all the IPL matches,which were scheduled to be held in Chennai, were moved out of the state in the wake of the ongoing protest against the Centre’s negligence for the formation of Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

Later , the IPL Governing Council confirmed that CSK’s IPL matches would now be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association’s (MCA) Stadium in Pune. Taking to Twitter, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey said that although he is quite sad with the decision, he is hoping for a peaceful and swift resolution to the ongoing issue.

“Very sad that we have to play our remaining home games away from Chennai. Feeling for the players and the fans but also hoping for a peaceful and swift resolution to the current problems. Thanks for the incredible support of all the Csk fans,” Hussey said.

Echoing similar views, Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was bought for Rs 2 crore by CSK at the IPL Player Auction, said that he hopes the situation get resolved soon and matches comes back to Chennai as the fans have waited for two long years to see the team play in front of them.

Harbhajan tweeted,”Heart breaking news..no more ipl games in chennai.. fans have waited two years for CSK to play in front of them at home..hope all the issues get solved soon and matches comes back to chennai soon…Thank u for your love,wishes,prayers would be needed all the time.” CSK chief coach and former New Zealand cricketer Stephen Fleming also took to his Twitter account and expressed his sorrow over the move to shift the IPL matches from Chennai to some other venue.

“Sad to be leaving Chennai today. Great to be back and again experience the love and passion the Tamil Nadu fans have for cricket and CSK. I trust a ‘peaceful’ resolution is found soon for the problems at hand. Thanks to everyone for making the team so welcome,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson said, ” Very sad for our team @CskIPLTeam and the fans here in Chennai that we won’t be playing anymore games here this season. The atmosphere last game was incredible. Let’s hope this situation in Tamil Nadu is sorted out asap.” Describing the atmosphere during CSK’s first home match as `unbelievable`, England and CSK batsman Sam Billings said that that though he is gutted over the move, he doesn’t want the fans to come and get injured.

“Gutted that we have had to move from Chepauk, the atmosphere was unbelievable! Thoughts with the fan who was badly hurt last night, no one should go to watch & end up in hospital. Hope he recovers soon & all issues are resolved. Keep supporting us it makes a huge difference!,” Billings wrote.

The news of the change in venue came just a day after Chennai Super Kings made a happy homecoming at MA Chidambaram Stadium and went on to beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the last-over thriller on Tuesday. However, the clash was marred by controversy as 21 Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) party workers were arrested and sent to Puzhal Central Prison for holding protests over Cauvery issue outside Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium in a bid to stop the match.

The arrested party workers were charged for beating up policemen on duty who were deployed to curb the protest and ensure the match to be held between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was played without trouble. The protestors were demanding that the IPL matches not be held when a more pressing matter – the Centre’s failure to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) – was at the fore.