IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir named Delhi Daredevils captain

New Delhi: Delhi Daredevils on Wednesday named Gautam Gambhir as its captain for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Top-order batsman Gambhir returned to the Delhi franchise after a seven-season stint with Kolkata Knight Riders. Gambhir had previously played for Delhi Daredevils during 2008-10 and is currently out of favour with the Indian team.

The eleventh edition of IPL begins from April 7 and Mumbai Indians are the defending champions.