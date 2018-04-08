IPL 2018: FPJ’s Dream XI for Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils

Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab even after 10 years in the IPL are still struggling for their identity and both teams are still not sure about their teams. During the mega-auction, both teams completely revamped their side and Kings XI Punjab will now be led by Ravichandran Ashwin and Gautam Gambhir has returned home and will lead Delhi Daredevils.

IPL 2018 is the most open tournament in recent times and Kings XI Punjab have tried to focus on youth and experience and with players like Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle in the ranks and wanting to prove a point, Ashwin has to find a right balance of experience and youthful energy.

Kings XI Punjab: Aaron Finch, KL Rahul (wk), Karun Nair, Yuvraj Singh, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Mohit Sharma

Delhi Daredevils, on the other hand, had retained Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and Chris Morris and would be hoping that likes of Glenn Maxwell, Colin Munro and other acquisition fire during the tournament. Gambhir will be ably assisted by Australian legend Ricky Ponting as a coach and both of them have got a good squad to work with and finally win something during IPL 2018.

Delhi suffered a big blow as South African Kagiso Rabada was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury and now the pressure will be on Mohammed Shami and Trent Boult to lead the attack.

Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (c), Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Chris Morris, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult