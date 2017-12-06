IPL 2018: Delhi’s smog could be Trivandrum’s gain

Thiruvananthapuram : With Delhi’s smog taking a turn for the worse during the ongoing third cricket Test against Sri Lanka, Delhi Daredevils home matches in next year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) may be shifted to the Greenfield International Stadium here.

The stadium had won rave reviews after hosting a rain drenched Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and New Zealand last month. Speaking to IANS, Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) secretary Jayesh George said that the issue could be discussed during the special general body meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) scheduled for December 11.

“We will put up our hands, if this option is there if any team asks for our support,” George said.

It was a sell out crowd as well, as the state capital was hosting an international cricket match after three decades. Thus the Delhi Daredevils team might not have to think twice about the revenue aspect as well.

The presence of local lad Sanju Samson in the Delhi Daredevils squad may attract more crowd support for the team at this venue.