IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils’ Kagiso Rabada ruled out with injury

After the likes of Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Starc and Nathan-Coulter Nile, now, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada is ruled out of the IPL with injury. Rabada sustained an injury after playing continuously in the recently concluded home season. However, to note, he will be out of the action for three months and will miss the whole season of IPL.

Rabada recently played in the highly draining four-match Test series against Australia and received the ‘Man of the Series’ as well for his consistent performances.