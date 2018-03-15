IPL 2018: Defending champs Mumbai Indians start ticket sales

Free Press Journal
— By IANS | Mar 15, 2018 07:48 pm
Indian cricketer and Mumbai Indians team captain Rohit Sharma smiles as he poses with the 2017 IPL trophy during a news conference in Mumbai on May 22, 2017. Mumbai Indians won the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match against Rising Pune Supergiant in Hyderabad on May 21, the first team to win the IPL three times in its ten-year history. GETTYOUT / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / AFP PHOTO / PUNIT PARANJPE / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / GETTYOUT

Mumbai: Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions and holders Mumbai Indians on Thursday commenced online ticket sales for the upcoming season’s opening match against Chennai Super Kings to be played at Wankhede stadium on April 7.

Tickets can be purchased through its website www.mumbaiindians.com Priced between Rs 800 to Rs 8000, fans can purchase tickets for any of the home games of Mumbai Indians, except the April 14 match against Delhi Daredevils which is reserved for underprivileged children under the Reliance Foundation’s social cause Education and Sports For All (ESA).

Mumbai Indians have also made special provisions for their fans with physical impairments, reserving the front two rows of Vijay Merchant Block L level 1 seats for the special Paltan to enjoy live games, a statement from the club said.


The facility is modified so that wheelchairs are easily accessible and the seating is available in pairs- for the fans with mobility impairment and his/her companion.

