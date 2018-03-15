IPL 2018: Defending champs Mumbai Indians start ticket sales

Mumbai: Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions and holders Mumbai Indians on Thursday commenced online ticket sales for the upcoming season’s opening match against Chennai Super Kings to be played at Wankhede stadium on April 7.

Tickets can be purchased through its website www.mumbaiindians.com Priced between Rs 800 to Rs 8000, fans can purchase tickets for any of the home games of Mumbai Indians, except the April 14 match against Delhi Daredevils which is reserved for underprivileged children under the Reliance Foundation’s social cause Education and Sports For All (ESA).

Mumbai Indians have also made special provisions for their fans with physical impairments, reserving the front two rows of Vijay Merchant Block L level 1 seats for the special Paltan to enjoy live games, a statement from the club said.

The facility is modified so that wheelchairs are easily accessible and the seating is available in pairs- for the fans with mobility impairment and his/her companion.