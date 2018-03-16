IPL 2018: CSK suffer a massive blow as Mitchell Santner ruled out due to injury

IPL 2018 is about to begin in a couple of weeks and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already suffered a massive blow as Kiwi spinner Mitchell Santner has been ruled out due to a knee injury. Santner, who was bought for Rs 50 lakh at IPL 2018 auctions, was a key player for the Yellow Brigade considering the two-time champions will already be without the services of R Ashwin, who has been appointed as the new skipper of Kings XI Punjab.

Now CSK only have Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir as the only two reputed spinners in the Indian squad with Ravindra Jadeja, who was one of the first three key players retained by CSK. Karn Sharma is another player who can play a key role for CSK this season.

New Zealand cricket informed on Wednesday that the spinner will undergo a knee surgery which means he will miss out on the upcoming Test series against England followed by the Indian Premier League. As per the reports, Santner could be out of cricketing action for six to nine months, reported Times Now.

Santner was recently named in Test squad to face England and in the ODI series had performed well with both bat and ball and was becoming an integral member of New Zealand’s young side led by Kane Williamson.

“Mitchell is a key player in all three formats for us, so we’ll certainly miss him in the upcoming series,” coach Mike Hesson said. “It’s important though that he gets this fixed and we have him back for what is a big next 18 months for us.” CSK will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the tournament to be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7.