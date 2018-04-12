IPL 2018: CSK players express disappointment after Chennai loses out on hosting matches

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings players took to social media to express their disappointment a day after BCCI was forced to shift the franchise’s remaining home fixtures to Pune in the 11th Indian Premier League.

“Very sad for our team @ChennaiIPL and the fans here in Chennai that we won’t be playing anymore games here this season. The atmosphere last game was incredible. Let’s hope this situation in Tamil Nadu is sorted out asap,” tweeted Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson, who was signed by CSK this season.

Very sad for our team @ChennaiIPL and the fans here in Chennai that we won’t be playing anymore games here this season. The atmosphere last game was incredible. Let’s hope this situation in Tamil Nadu is sorted out asap. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

— Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) April 12, 2018

“Will miss playing on our home ground and entertaining our #Chennai fans this season…You are always in our hearts. On to #Pune now! #IPL2018” Indian batsman Suresh Raina said.

Will miss playing on our home ground and entertaining our #Chennai fans this season…You are always in our hearts.

On to #Pune now! #IPL2018 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 12, 2018

Yesterday, the Tamil Nadu state administration had expressed its inability to ensure adequate security arrangements for the IPL matches amidst the ongoing Cauvery water dispute.

“Heart breaking news..no more ipl games in chennai.. fans have waited two years for CSK to play in front of them at home..hope all the issues get solved soon and matches comes back to chennai soon…Thank u for your love,wishes,prayers would be needed all the time,” Harbhajan Singh said.

Heart breaking news..no more ipl games in chennai.. fans have waited two years for CSK to play in front of them at home..hope all the issues get solved soon and matches comes back to chennai soon…Thank u for your love,wishes,prayers would be needed all the time.. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 11, 2018

The first match played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium saw shoes being hurled at Ravinder Jadeja. The match was also preceded by massive protests from various groups and activists. However, the India international made light of the incident, posting a picture of it and twitting: “Still we have a lots of love and care for our csk fans. #fans #csk.”

Still we have a lots of love and care for our csk fans. #fans #csk pic.twitter.com/HRE0fu0sEW — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 11, 2018

Head coach Stephen Fleming, who has been with franchise since the beginning also expressed dismay.

“Sad to be leaving Chennai today. Great to be back and again experience the love and passion the Tamil Nadu fans have for cricket and CSK. I trust a ‘peaceful’ resolution is found soon for the problems at hand. Thanks to everyone for making the team so welcome,” he said.

Sam Billings, the English newcomer who wowed everyone with his performance in the first CSK match was appreciative of the crowd.

“Gutted that we have had to move from Chepauk, the atmosphere was unbelievable! Thoughts with the fan who was badly hurt last night, no one should go to watch & end up in hospital.

“Hope he recovers soon & all issues are resolved. Keep supporting us it makes a huge difference.” he said.