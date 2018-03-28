IPL 2018: Could this be the year of underachieving Delhi Daredevils?

Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, AB de Villiers, TM Dilshan, David Warner, Ashish Nehra, Mahela Jayawardene, Glenn Maxwell, Glenn McGrath, Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen. These are some of the legends of the game over the past 10 years that have represented Delhi Daredevils and still, DD’s trophy cabinet is empty. Despite being horrendous and unprofessional over the years Daredevils are still hugely popular and Delhites still come to the stadium to cheer for their heroes.

Can this year DD finally achieve something? The management and hierarchy of Daredevils before the mega-auctions retained Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer and gave the coaching duties to Australian great Ricky Ponting. The team after the auctions is looking rather solid and a good fit. Ponting has always played the game hard and achieved everything for Australia (World Cup titles, multiple Ashes wins) and his picks at the auction made perfect sense.

One of the main concern for DD has been lack of impact players and match winners, but this time around, the team has bought Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Daniel Christian to bolster the squad. Daredevils also has some terrific home grown talent and the homecoming of Gautam Gambhir has been the biggest plus for the franchise. Gambhir has been one of the most successful captains in the IPL history (two titles for KKR) and with Ponting’s mentorship might give talented Delhi side much-needed confidence.

When you go through DD’s side, there are quality Indian players in Gambhir, Mohammed Shami, Jayant Yadav, Iyer and Pant and with the influx of quality overseas players in the roster, Delhi after a long time are looking like a thorough outfit. How Ponting brings the best out of mercurial players such as Maxwell, Roy, Shami and Pant would determine Delhi’s season and how they perform in crunch moments will give an indication about their character and hunger.

Gautam Gambhir might have won two IPL titles for KKR, but as the old saying goes, a captain is as good as his team and putting undue pressure on 36-year-old might prove counterproductive. Ponting has his task cut out to lift this team, but at least he has got something to work on and if Delhi fails this season than it will be a huge let down for thousands of passionate cricket fans of Delhi.

Delhi Daredevils will have to come up with goods this season and play fearless, dynamic and entertaining cricket. Gambhir might be near his retirement and if they can upset the odds and win their maiden IPL trophy than the popularity of IPL will grow much fold. This IPL could also help the careers of Pant and Iyer and if they perform well then, they could become regulars in the Indian team and Indian cricket will be the biggest beneficiary.

Prediction for 2018: Possible play-off berth

Delhi Daredevils (likely XI): Gautam Gambhir (c), Jason Roy, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Shahbaz Nadeem