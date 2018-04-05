IPL 2018: Chris Gayle to AB de Villiers, 10 fastest centuries in IPL history so far

India’s cash-rich tournament, the Indian Premier League is all set to kick-start from April 7 with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Players from all over the world come together to provide a breathtaking display of cricket for two months, which keeps the fans on the edge of their seats. The eleventh season promises to be bigger and better as previous years.

Over the 10 seasons, the IPL has witnessed total 47 centuries with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leading it with 12. And now, as we gear up for the cricket’s most-loved tournament, here we take a look at the players who have scored the quickest tons in the history of the IPL so far.

Chris Gayle (30 balls)

The Jamaican big man ‘Gayle Storm’ is the sole reason why RCB have won most of their matches or have managed to put big totals. Gayle was at his brutal best in 2013 against Pune Warriors. Gayle smashed 100 in just 30 balls and finished innings with 175 off 66 balls. This is also highest individual score in the T20s.

Yusuf Pathan (37 balls)

Yusuf Pathan can be dangerous when at his best. His 100 off 37 balls against Mumbai Indians is yet another example of his immense talent. Mumbai Indians had set a big target of 213 for Rajasthan Royals. However, once Pathan got out, the team couldn’t manage to reach the final score. His IPL record is very impressive – in 139 innings, he has scored 2847 runs at a strike rate of 146.30 with one hundred and thirteen fifties.

David Miller (38 balls)

‘Killer Miller’ smashed 101 from 38 balls to save the match for Kings XI Punjab in 2013. RCB scored a modest total of 145 but Punjab won the match thanks to a brutal game of David Miller.

Adam Gilchrist (42 balls)

Gilly, former Australian wicket-keeper-batsman has always inspired the next generation of wicket-keepers to follow his footsteps. In the first edition of IPL, Gilly was one of the costliest players as he was bought by Deccan Chargers for whopping $765,000. However, things didn’t go as per the plan for the Chargers as they finished at the bottom but the highlight of their in the first season was their match against Mumbai Indians. Gilchrist hit a century off 42 balls and ended with 109 off 49 balls and helped his team to reach 155 runs in 12 overs.

AB de Villiers (42 balls)

South African AB de Villiers is probably one of the most exciting batsmen to watch in game of cricket when he is in full flow. Ever since ‘Mr 360’ has joined RCB, he has been one of the most dependable ones in their batting unit. He along with Virat Kohli has provided some magnificent partnerships in the IPL. In term of centuries, he has scored total three of them with the fastest coming against the Gujarat Lions in 2016. He struck 12 sixes and 10 fours in his 129 off 52 balls.

David Warner (43 balls)

Banned Aussie opener and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner attacked Kolkata Knight Riders and hit a ton in the process. After coming out to bat, Warner took just one over to settle before charged up. And during his blazing attack, Warner score 110 off 43 balls with seven boundaries and eight sixes to smash his third IPL century.

Sanath Jayasuriya (45 balls)

Sri Lankan Sanath Jayasuriya was one of the most dangerous batsmen the game ever had. He struck an amazing 100 from 45 balls. Jayasuriya took his team, Mumbai Indians to an easy win, chasing 157 in just 14 overs with nine wickets in hands. In the process, Jayasuriya hit 11 sixes.

Chris Gayle (46 balls)

The Jamaican has again recorded one of the fastest tons in the IPL, in 2015. Gayle then was not 100% fit and changed his gears to shepherd his team to a winning position by hitting a century. Gayle brought up his ton against KXIP in just 46-balls with finished the game with 117 with the help of 12 sixes and 7 fours,

Murali Vijay (46 balls)

When he gets going, Murali Vijay is hard to stop. Vijay shifts his gear as per the situation and this we witnessed in a game against Rajasthan Royals in 2010. Playing for CSK, Vijay recorded a 46 ball ton including 11 six and 8 fours and helped his team to set a massive target of 246 runs, but Royals were all set to chase the target. However, CSK managed to win the game by 23 runs.

AB de Villiers (47 balls)

Famously known as ‘Mr 360’, during a group match against Mumbai Indians in 2015, he smashed 133 off 59 balls to put a winning total of 235 runs. ABD started off slow but the charged himself up and hit 19 fours and 4 sixes. There are two other centuries, Virat Kohli and Andrew Symonds which also came in 47 balls, but De Villiers’s final score of 133 puts him first in the list.