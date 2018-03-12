Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#PassiveEuthanasia
#PNBScam
#KartiChidambaram
#MaharashtraKisanMarch
#MohammedShami
Home / Cricket / IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings receive mix response as they unveil the famous yellow jersey

IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings receive mix response as they unveil the famous yellow jersey

— By FPJ Web Desk | Mar 12, 2018 12:07 pm
FOLLOW US:

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of the strongest teams in IPL and has enjoyed biggest fan response. And now, the ‘Yellow Army’ is back in the tournament after the 2-years ban following corruption controversies. Recently, the franchise unveiled their new jersey. Murali Vijay, the CSK franchise and Kedar Jadhav took to social media site, Twitter and in a series of tweets shared glimpses of the team’s new jersey.

The tweet read, “Glimpse of the summer. The Pride is in town! #PrideOf18 #WhistlePodu.” In the picture, we can see some players such as Ambati Rayadu, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma among others.

However, the new jersey received varied reactions from Twitterati. Check out the reactions below:

Chennai Super Kings is one of the most powerful franchise in the tournament and has won the IPL title twice under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. The franchise has retained MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja and let go off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. CSK will take on the defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 7 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

CSK squad: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo. Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Faf Du Plessis, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Lungisani Ngidi, Asif K M, N Jagadeesan, Kanishk Seth, Monu Singh, Dhruv Shorey, Kshitiz Sharma, Chaitanya Bishnoi

 

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK