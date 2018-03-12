IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings receive mix response as they unveil the famous yellow jersey

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of the strongest teams in IPL and has enjoyed biggest fan response. And now, the ‘Yellow Army’ is back in the tournament after the 2-years ban following corruption controversies. Recently, the franchise unveiled their new jersey. Murali Vijay, the CSK franchise and Kedar Jadhav took to social media site, Twitter and in a series of tweets shared glimpses of the team’s new jersey.

#backinyellow. The colour that stimulates beautiful memories and encourages the soul to contribute to the one and only Namma CSK @ChennaiIPL Can’t wait to get started #whistlepodu #csk #IPL2018 #ShootDiaries pic.twitter.com/fuTWBSjoho — Murali Vijay (@mvj888) March 9, 2018

The tweet read, “Glimpse of the summer. The Pride is in town! #PrideOf18 #WhistlePodu.” In the picture, we can see some players such as Ambati Rayadu, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma among others.

However, the new jersey received varied reactions from Twitterati. Check out the reactions below:

Why on earth did you change the jersey — Leroi S. Lobo (@leroilobo) March 11, 2018

There should light blue combination with yellow darkness of Lion.Lion is not visible clearly. — D.S.NARAYANA (@NARAYANAMind) March 11, 2018

Since, no Aircel is there, I feel some kind of color combination is missing in the centre of the Jersey… — Tanveer Ahmed (@tanveers777) March 9, 2018

A bit change in the jersey would have been good… not saying to change the colour but some modifications are needed — Abdullah Khan (@iamabdullah11) March 9, 2018

Chennai Super Kings is one of the most powerful franchise in the tournament and has won the IPL title twice under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. The franchise has retained MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja and let go off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. CSK will take on the defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 7 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

CSK squad: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo. Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Faf Du Plessis, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Lungisani Ngidi, Asif K M, N Jagadeesan, Kanishk Seth, Monu Singh, Dhruv Shorey, Kshitiz Sharma, Chaitanya Bishnoi