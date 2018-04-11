IPL 2018: Cauvery water issue protesters hurled shoes during the match; Ravindra Jadeja has a message for them

Cauvery water issue has roped in IPL and people from the state are demanding ban on IPL. Peoples outrage was seen during the match when three supporters hurled a shoe at Ravindra Jadeja on the filed in ongoing match. The three Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) workers were detained for hurling shoes inside the Chepauk stadium, Chennai, during an ongoing Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

NTK, a Tamil nationalist party in the state, which among other protesters, is demanding a boycott of the IPL matches in Chennai until the Cauvery water issues is solved. Interestingly the venue of the matches has been changed, however, the changed venue has not been finalised as yet. The political parties in the state have been protesting against the Centre’s negligence in the formation of Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

However later Ravindra Jadeja took to micro-blogging site Twitter to speak on the issue. In his tweet, he remarked that despite the miscreants hurling shoes at the players, the players still have a lot of love for their fans in Chennai.

Still we have a lots of love and care for our csk fans. #fans #csk pic.twitter.com/HRE0fu0sEW — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 11, 2018

After the shoe hurled incident social media bust in anger backlash against the activities who are protesting for Cauvery water issue. And many users apologized for the incident.

@imjadeja @faf1307 Sorry for the embarassing event that happened during yesterday’s match. We CSK fans appologize for the act of stupidy by certain goons. We love you guys a lot. Dont lose love on us. We have a huge respect for u guys #CSKvKKR #WhistlePodu#ChennaiSuperKings — VIGNESH (@vickyrcboy) April 11, 2018

We are very sorry @faf1307 and @imjadeja . Those are some fringe groups who did stupid things to garnish media attention. The people of Chennai as well as TN ALWAYS love you and ll always stand by our players no matter what. #WhistlePodu #CSKvKKR #OurPride @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/zfLcgexURH — Murari Sridhar (@MurariSridhar5) April 11, 2018