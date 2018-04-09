IPL 2018: 5 Talking points from Royal Challengers Bangalore’s loss vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bangalore started their campaign on a losing note as Virat Kohli led side suffered a demoralising loss against Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets. KKR began on a shaky note against explosiveness of Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers, but quickly found momentum and got the better of much-fancied RCB.

Here are the five talking points from RCB’s loss vs KKR:

1. RCB again going top heavy: RCB have over the years played their cricket with panache and glamour, so it wasn’t a surprise when RCB opened with Brendon McCullum and Quinton de Kock. The partnership (18 runs) didn’t last long, but McCullum found his timing and scored 43 off 27 balls. Virat Kohli came at three followed by de Villiers at four and it once again left them without a recognised international batsman in the middle order. The strategy of going top heavy might work sometimes, but RCB think tank has to strategise and come up with an idea to balance their batting.

2. AB de Villiers is pure box-office: South African legend and RCB’s favourite son AB de Villiers once again showed why he is best in the world. AB as soon as came to the crease was positive and took the bowling head on. The Protea player struck 44 off 23 balls and was toying with the bowling. For RCB to do well, AB has to score bulk of the runs and his untimely dismissal robbed RCB some runs at the death overs.

3. Nitish Rana’s gamble pays off: Many international bowlers are struggling to get de Villiers and Kohli out and KKR’s skipper Dinesh Karthik turned to part-timer Nitish Rana and commentators were shocked at this move. But Rana did the unthinkable and got both this star players out in consecutive deliveries and brought KKR right back into the game. Karthik’s gut feel worked and Rana worked his magic as a part-timer.

4. Sunil Narine is not a pinch hitter: West Indian Sunil Narine loves playing against RCB. Narine scored his 50 off 17 balls and again played some unorthodox shots in his innings. Narine might not be a proper batsman but he tries his level best and gave KKR a rapid start. Narine has all the shots in the book and the experiment of him opening might continue little longer. Narine also bagged the man of the match award and proved that he is not a pinch hitter.

5. Dinesh Karthik getting better of Virat Kohli: KKR captain Dinesh Karthik has got some big boots to fill (read: Gautam Gambhir) and his journey has begun on a positive note. Karthik marshalled his troops well and also scored 35 runs and overall looked control of the proceedings. Kohli again suffered defeat in his first game of the season and despite competing well his team still fell short.