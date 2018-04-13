IPL 2018: 5 Magic moments from Sunrisers Hyderabad’s nail-biting win over Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 got another close finish as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by one wicket at the very last ball of the match. The match was meandering along, but Mumbai Indians’ much-touted bowling attack came to the fore and almost snatched the victory from the jaws of defeat. Mumbai now have lost their first two matches and Hyderabad would be thanking their lucky stars as they got out of the jail.

Here are the 5 takeaways from Hyderabad’s last ball win over Mumbai:

1. Mumbai Indians having a sluggish start:

Mumbai Indians during their first two matches have gone off to a pretty sluggish start and this match was no different. Mumbai lost their captain Rohit Sharma for 11 runs in the second over and then lost Windies recruit Evin Lewis for 29 at the end of powerplay. Mumbai Indians were 54/3 after the fielding restrictions.

The problem Mumbai are facing is that despite scoring runs in the first six overs, they are losing too many wickets and it is affecting them in the back end of the innings. Rohit Sharma will have to take the responsibility and might have to bat in the middle order to lend some balance.

2. Kieron Pollard’s quickfire cameo and Sunrisers’ bowling in middle overs:

West Indian Kieron Pollard again struggled and could only score 28 off 23 balls. The performance of Pollard in recent past has not been great and with Hardik Pandya not in the playing eleven, the pressure was on Pollard to deliver and take Mumbai to a match-winning total.

At the outset of the tournament it was pretty clear that Hyderabad has a very balanced bowling attack and despite missing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the team bowled very well right throughout the innings and continued to pick up wickets in the middle overs. Rashid Khan had figures of 1/13 in four overs and Sunrisers’ bowlers strangled fancied Mumbai line up in the middle overs.

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fast start:

Contrary to Mumbai, Hyderabad started in terrific fashion and Shikhar Dhawan continued his form and scored 45 off 28 balls. Dhawan had an opening partnership of 62 with Wriddhiman Saha and it looked like the match would be over pretty quickly.

Hyderabad despite missing David Warner have found a way to attack early in the innings and Dhawan’s form bodes well for the Orange army for the rest of the tournament.

4. Unknown Mayank Markande spinning his magic:

When Mumbai Indians decided to let go experienced Harbhajan Singh from the team, many experts felt that it would harm their balance. But, unknown leg-spinner Mayank Markande after impressing against Chennai Super Kings once again bowled well and picked up 4/23 and got Mumbai right back into the contest. Markande bowled with guile and skills and Mumbai have found a match winner.

5. Hyderabad almost choking and Deepak Hooda becoming a hero:

They say it isn’t over until the last run or last wicket has been taken and Hyderabad almost made a mess of the situation. SRH were 87/3 after 10 overs and were cruising. But, suddenly SRH collapsed in the middle overs and almost choked.

Deepak Hooda has over the years developed a knack of performing in crunch moments and as wickets were falling from the other hand Hooda kept his composure and scored an unbeaten 32 runs and also guided No 11 Billy Stanlake, who hit the winning runs. IPL’s main motto is to promote young talent and Hooda sealed the deal for Sunrisers by being calm and collective under pressure.