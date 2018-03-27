IPL 2018: 5 big-money players who might miss tournament this season

India’s cash-rich tournament, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 is all set to kick start with two previous champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) making a comeback after two years of ban. The season will start with the opening match against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK on April 7. But before it starts, there is still a question mark over the availability of some big players.

In almost every season we have witnessed injuries of star players like last year Virat Kohli. Kohli was unavailable last year due to injury and Kolkata Knight Rider’s (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell as he was serving a ban. This year too, there are some leading names who are doubtful due to injuries or possible ban. Check out:

Sunil Narine

KKR’s star player and West Indian spinner Sunil Narine who was retained by the KKR franchise ahead of the auctions, is possibly in doubt as he was reported for suspect bowling action in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL). As per the reports, the PSL match officials will now send reports to Cricket West Indies regarding his action and then will have to go through the process followed by his country’s board for suspect bowling action.

Mitchell Johnson

Former Aussie pacer Mitchell Johnson was bought by KKR in the auction. Johnson is another name added to the list of injured players. Johnson sustained an injury as he hit his head on the metal bar while doing chin-ups in gym which led to bleeding. Johnson then was rushed to hospital and got 16 stitches on his scalp. Meanwhile, now with just few days remaining, Johnson is trying to get fit for the tournament.

Steve Smith

Following the controversy of ball-tampering, Steve Smith stepped down as captain of Rajasthan Royals. And now, there are speculations that Smith might not be able to join IPL this year. IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said, “The BCCI and Rajasthan Royals will like to wait. As of now, no decision will be taken either by the board or the franchise. Smith is an important player for Royals and is their skipper. It’s only fair that they wait.”

David Warner

Similar to Steve Smith, David Warner too stepped-down as Australia’s vice-captain but his IPL franchise hasn’t made any statement on the issue.

Jofra Archer

Rajasthan Royals brought Jofra Archer, who made headlines during the Big Bash League and later in PSL, for a sum of Rs 7.2 crore. Archer was ruled out for the rest of PSL with a side strain. And now, this is a matter of concern for RR as it is not clear if he will be available for the IPL or not.