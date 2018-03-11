IPL 2018: 11 all-time groundbreaking records by teams and players over the years

India’s famous cash-rich tournament the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 11 is just a month away. Over the years, the tournament was in the news for all the right and wrong reasons. IPL has emerged as the most successful league in cricket history. IPL 2018 will start from April 5, with Defending champion Mumbai Indian (MI) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede stadium, the team which is making a comeback in the tournament following 2-years ban.

Meanwhile, in past 10 years, one has witnessed a bag full of records getting broken in the batting, bowling and runs list amid all glamour and fireworks. Here, let’s have a look at the 11 records in the history of IPL.

Most number of runs

Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina, is a player who has played the highest number of matches in the history of IPL and is also highest run scorer of the tournament. In over 10 years, Raina has scored 4540 runs with one century and 31 half-centuries. In the last 10 years, Raina has played for two teams, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions. And is now with the first franchise CSK, which is making a comeback after 2 years of ban.

Raina is the only batsman to score 400+ runs seven consecutive time and due to his consistency, he is the most reliable middle-order batsman. Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli is at the 2nd position with 4418 runs. And this year it would be interesting to see whether the Indian captain will break Raina’s record.

Most number of Sixes

The Jamaican big guy Chris Gayle’s batting was unstoppable in the IPL. The big guy has scored most of his runs in huge sixes, a total of 265. And his closest competitor is Suresh Raina. Raina has smashed 173 sixes followed by Mumbai Indians’ captain Rohit Sharma with 172 sixes.

Highest individual scores

He is nightmare for any bowler. RCB Mr dependable Chris Gaye scored 175 runs for just 66 balls against Pune Warriors. Gayle scored fastest century in 33 balls, it is the highest IPL T20 score and also hit the most number of individual sixes. Previously, the record was with Brendon McCullum, when he scored 158 runs in the very first innings in IPL for Kolkata Knight Rider.

Highest Wicket Taker

Mumbai Indians’ veteran bowler Lasith Malinga holds the spot of highest wicket-taker in IPL so far. Famously known as Slinga-Malinga, the Sri Lankan bowler is most dangerous in the limited-overs. So far, he has picked 154 wickets in 110 matches with an average of 13.01. 13/5 is his best bowling figure in the IPL. Behind Malinga is, Amit Mishra and Harbhajan Singh who have taken 134 and 127 wickets respectively. Malinga is also the only bowler to take 150+ wickets in IPL history. This season he will be the mentor for Mumbai Indians.

Best Bowling figures

Over the years, IPL has one of the best batting and bowling combination in the world as compared to others. In the inaugural season of IPL, the Pakistani player Sohail Tanvir holds the record of best bowling figures 6/14 against Chennai Super Kings. In the 24th match of IPL 2008, Tanvir removed 6 Chennai Super Kings batsmen to restrict them to a mere 109 runs.

Highest Margin of Victory

Shah Rukh Khan’s franchise Kolkata Knight Riders holds the record of highest margin victory in an IPL match. KKR defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 140 runs. In the same match, former Kiwi batsman Brendon McCullum smashed 158 runs off 73 balls.

Highest total by a Team

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challenger Bangalore scored an unbelievable 263 runs in a match against Pune Supergiant in 2013. This is not only the highest team total in IPL but in T20 match. Chris Gayle was the highest scorer in the match. Gayle smashed Pune to get 175 runs in just 66 balls which helped RCB win the match by 130 runs. Interestingly, the second-highest total is also by RBC. In 2016, RCB scored 248/3 against Gujarat Lions.

Lowest total by a Team

While RCB tops the list of highest team total, it also tops this list too. Kohli-led RCB were bowled out for just 49 runs by the Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB were chasing the total of 132 runs, when it’s three players were dismissed for a duck and no one managed to get into the double digits. This broke the record of Rajasthan Royals of 58 runs in 2009.

Most consecutive wins

Kolkata Knight Riders hold the record of most consecutive wins (10) in 2014 – 2015 season.

Most matches as a captain

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and captain of Chennai Super Kings holds the record of playing most number of matches as captain. Dhoni has played 127 matches between 2008-2015.

Highest Strike rate

When you talk about strike rate, the first name that will come to your mind is big hitter Chris Gayle but to your disappointment, former Kings XI Punjab batsman and now coach, Virender Sehwag holds the record of the highest strike rate in IPL.