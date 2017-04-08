IPL 2017 Match 5: Royal challenge in store for Delhi Daredevils

Head to head

Royal Challengers Bangalore lead Delhi Daredevils 10-6. Since 2011, Royal Challengers have only lost once to Daredevils in ten games.

Injury woes for RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who lost their first game against the defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by a fair margin, would look to put behind their defeat and will aim for their first win of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) season 10 as they will take on Delhi Daredevils at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Royal Challengers are struggling without their skipper Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and KL Rahul. While Virat and de Villiers are expected to be fit soon, Rahul has been ruled out the entire season. Sarfaraz Khan is also likely to miss the whole season after injuring himself during the practice session. Stand-in captain Shane Watson, struggled with bat and ball last match, will lead the side again. The absence of big names from the team has had an effect as RCB went down to defending champions in the inaugural match.

Gayle storm in store?

Bangalore would be hoping that their destructive batsmen Chris Gayle and Watson — both of whom are capable of destroying any opposition on their day — come good against a depleted Delhi on Saturday. The good and the positive thing which goes in RCB’s favour is that they will be playing at their own den. A lot will depend on the top five of the RCB side which will make or break the batting department. Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh will open the innings with Travis Head at number three, Kedar Jadhav at four and Shane Watson at five. In the bowling department, RCB would depend on English quick Tymal Mills, an expensive buy at the IPL 2017 auction, and Yuzvendra Chahal. Both of them had picked just one wicket each in the last game.

Can Delhi deliver?

Meanwhile, the worst performing side in the nine previous IPL seasons, Delhi Daredevils will have a golden opportunity to kick off their 2017 Indian Premiere League campaign on a winning note. Daredevils also have their own injury concerns with Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews, South African wicket-keeper/ batsmen Quinton de Kock already out of the contest. Shreyas Iyer, has also been ruled out for a least a week due to chickenpox.

After finishing sixth in the 2016 edition, DD have still decided to go with a young batting unit comprising the likes of Sam Billings, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. Fast bowler Zaheer Khan will lead the side and they have bolstered their pace attack with the addition of South African Kasigo Rabada and Aussie Pat Cummins. Delhi would also bank on aggressive New Zealander Corey Anderson to win them a few games.

Key players for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chris Gayle, Travis Head, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tymal Mills, Iqbal Abdulla, Mandeep Singh

Key players for Delhi Daredevils

Sam Billings, Sanju Samson, Corey Anderson, Karun Nair, Zaheer Khan, Kasigo Rabada, Pat Cummins, Chris Morris, Amit Mishra