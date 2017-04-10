Having notched up a morale-boosting win over Delhi Daredevils without some of their star players, Royal Challengers Bangalore face another test of character when they face Kings XI Punjab in their third IPL match.
Australian Glenn Maxwell led from the front with a quickfire 44 off just 20 balls to chase down the target with six balls to spare.
Maxwell was making his captaincy debut in the match against RPS and he would look to continue against RCB on Monday also at the Holkar Stadium which is KXIP’s second home venue along with Mohali.
Though they have retained their core group, Kings XI bought eight players in the IPL auction including well known names like Morgan, Darren Sammy, Martin Guptill and Varun Aaron.
The KXIP squad has been training at the Holkar Stadium for about 10 days now and should be well-versed with the conditions.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Shane Watson (capt), Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Kedar Jadhav (wk), Travis Head, Sachin Baby, Stuart Binny, Tymal Mills, Sreenath Aravind, Aniket Choudhary, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pawan Negi, Harshal Patel, Adam Milne, Iqbal Abdulla, Samuel Badree, Avesh Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Praveen Dubey, Billy Stanlake.
Kings XI Punjab: Glenn Maxwell (capt), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Hashim Amla, Shaun Marsh, Armaan Jaffer, Martin Guptill, Eoin Morgan, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Arman Jaffer, Anureet Singh, Mohit Sharma, KC Cariappa, Pradeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, T Natrajan, Matt Henry, Varun Aaron, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Gurkeerat Mann, Rahul Tewatia, Darren Sammy, Wriddhiman Saha, Nikhil Naik, Ishant Sharma.
IPL 2017, KXIP VS RCB Match 8 Updates: RCB 34/3 (8/20 ov)
Sharma to Mandeep Singh, 1 run, back of a length, just outside off, punched off the backfoot and Stoinis at extra cover makes a diving save
Sharma to Mandeep Singh, no run, full, on off, defended watchfully to point
Sharma to Mandeep Singh, 2 runs, slightly back of a length, punched hard off the backfoot to the right of sweeper cover for a brace
Sharma to Mandeep Singh, no run, short of good length, gets on top of it and defends
Sharma to Mandeep Singh, no run, advances down the track and the bowler takes it away from him. Short of a length and he fetches a pull away from the body. The ball goes to Amla at midwicket and Mandeep takes off for a suicidal single. He is sent back and has to put in the dive
Harsha Borra: “Is this a Bowling friendly pitch ?” A bit two-paced. And the odd ball is skidding on. Historically has been a low-scoring venue.
Sharma to Mandeep Singh, no run, back of a length, gets on top of the bounce and defends back to the bowler
Aaron to de Villiers, FOUR, full, clipped off the pads and beats midwicket diving to his right. That’s loose bowling
Aaron to Mandeep Singh, 1 run, short of a length, outside off, gets on top of the bounce and punches off the backfoot to sweeper cover
Only four times in the past have RCB made a lower Powerplay score than this. The most recent being in 2014.
Aaron to Mandeep Singh, 2 runs, short, some width on offer outside off, hangs back and flays it hard but cannot beat square third man running to his right
Aaron to Mandeep Singh, no run, good length, on off, defended to point off the front foot
Aaron to Mandeep Singh, no run, fullish, just around off, comes forward and defends with bat close to pad into the off side
Aaron to de Villiers, 1 run, back of a length, angling in, rides the bounce and turns it away through square leg
Sandeep Sharma to Mandeep Singh, no run, tucked with the angle to midwicket. There is a fielder there, so no run. Good, testing over from Sandeep
Sandeep Sharma to Mandeep Singh, no run, good length, comes on straight and on the stumps, defended
Sandeep Sharma to Mandeep Singh, no run, length, angling in, closes the face of his bat a tad early and gets a mild leading edge back towards the bowler
Sandeep Sharma to Mandeep Singh, no run, beautiful. On a length and tempts him by firing it just outside off. Gets it to seam away and beat the outside edge
Sandeep Sharma to Mandeep Singh, no run, good length, outside off, gets a good stride across and defends back to the bowler
Replays confirm the ball would have gone over off-stump.
Sandeep Sharma to de Villiers, 1 run
Aaron to Jadhav, OUT
KM Jadhav lbw b Aaron 1 (4b 0x4 0x6) SR: 25.00
Aaron to de Villiers, 1 run, short of a length, outside off, punched on the up off the backfoot to the left of mid-off where Amla runs across and tumbles right on the practice wicket as he gathers it
Aaron to Jadhav, 1 run, sees some width on offer and pokes his bat without getting close to it, gets an inside edge and they steal the single by the time the bowler can there on the follow-through
Siam: “Where is pocket dynamo the sharfaraz khan??” Out with a hamstring injury.
Aaron to de Villiers, 1 run, tucked off the pads to the left of deep midwicket for one
Aaron to de Villiers, no run, fullish length, on the stumps, defended with the straightest of bats
Aaron to de Villiers, no run, shortish but not short enough, attempts a cut and chops it hard into the ground
Sandeep Sharma to Jadhav, no run
Sandeep Sharma to Jadhav, no run, full, on the stumps, defended back to the bowler
Kedar Jadhav
Vishnu: “This is probably the most productive year for a small state like Kerala in IPL which is known in the national Football level and not so much in cricket. Vishnu Vinod, Sachin Baby, Basil Thampi and ofcourse the IPL veteran, Sanju Samson. Also it could only be the second time a team apart from Kochi Tuskers are playing two Kerala players in their first line up. First being, Sanju and Sreesanth for RR.”
Sandeep Sharma to de Villiers, 1 run, fuller, outside off, comes forward and pushes into covers for one
Sandeep Sharma to Vishnu Vinod, OUT, goes for a pull but there was really no room to play that shot. Shortish, so it wasn’t so much about the length. Though he backs away, he cannot manufacture enough room and gets a top-edge that goes straight down the throat of long-on. Mid-on had dropped back unlike in the previous over
Vishnu Vinod c Maxwell b Sandeep Sharma 7 (12b 1×4 0x6) SR: 58.33
Sandeep Sharma to Vishnu Vinod, no run, short of a length, slightly sliding into him, so he backs away to make room and drops it in front of covers. Takes off for a non-existent single and is sent back by de Villiers, direct hit and he could have been gone
Sandeep Sharma to Vishnu Vinod, no run, god length, on off, comes forward and step and defends
Sharma to de Villiers, SIX, that’s as flat a six as you’d ever see. Full, in the slot outside off and giving him the room to open his shoulders. De Villiers gleefully thumps it over extra cover and it goes all the way
Sharma to de Villiers, no run, full, outside off, driven crisply but straight to mid-off
Anshul: “Watson’s bowling makes him quite valuable so there’s no way he’d be dropped for Gayle”
Sharma to de Villiers, no run, short, pushes him back, de Villiers gets on top of the bounce and defends into the off side
SureshGuna: “Vishnu Vinod must be so lucky to be in the spotlight with two greats Watto and ABD and learn more.. #THANK IPL!!”
Sharma to Vishnu Vinod, 1 run, fullish, on middle, quietly comes forward and dabs it between mid-on and midwicket for a single
Sharma to Vishnu Vinod, FOUR, shortish, outside off. Pulls hard. It does not bounce as much as he may have liked. Thumps it hard and just clears the leaping Maxwell at lid-on
Sharma to Vishnu Vinod, no run, on a length, defended from outside off to the left of the bowler
Patel to Watson, OUT, chopped on! Early breakthrough for Punjab. Shortish ball but not much spin and too close to the stumps to be attempting a cut. Gets an inside edge for his troubles
SR Watson b Patel 1 (4b 0x4 0x6) SR: 25.00
Patel to Watson, no run, sliding on leg, defended down the pitch
Left-arm attack vs Watson – 14 of his last 16 IPL dismissals v spin have been either left-arm orthodox or leg-spin.
Patel to Watson, no run, short of a length, tucked off the backfoot to square leg
Patel to Vishnu Vinod, 1 run, good length, comes forward and turns it away to square leg for one
Patel to Vishnu Vinod, no run, on a length, spinning away outside off, defended with bat close to pad
Patel to Watson, 1 run, sliding in with the arm, Watson wears it on the pad as he misses the attempted flick