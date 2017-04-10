Having notched up a morale-boosting win over Delhi Daredevils without some of their star players, Royal Challengers Bangalore face another test of character when they face Kings XI Punjab in their third IPL match.
Australian Glenn Maxwell led from the front with a quickfire 44 off just 20 balls to chase down the target with six balls to spare.
Maxwell was making his captaincy debut in the match against RPS and he would look to continue against RCB on Monday also at the Holkar Stadium which is KXIP’s second home venue along with Mohali.
Though they have retained their core group, Kings XI bought eight players in the IPL auction including well known names like Morgan, Darren Sammy, Martin Guptill and Varun Aaron.
The KXIP squad has been training at the Holkar Stadium for about 10 days now and should be well-versed with the conditions.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Shane Watson (capt), Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Kedar Jadhav (wk), Travis Head, Sachin Baby, Stuart Binny, Tymal Mills, Sreenath Aravind, Aniket Choudhary, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pawan Negi, Harshal Patel, Adam Milne, Iqbal Abdulla, Samuel Badree, Avesh Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Praveen Dubey, Billy Stanlake.
Kings XI Punjab: Glenn Maxwell (capt), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Hashim Amla, Shaun Marsh, Armaan Jaffer, Martin Guptill, Eoin Morgan, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Arman Jaffer, Anureet Singh, Mohit Sharma, KC Cariappa, Pradeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, T Natrajan, Matt Henry, Varun Aaron, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Gurkeerat Mann, Rahul Tewatia, Darren Sammy, Wriddhiman Saha, Nikhil Naik, Ishant Sharma.
IPL 2017, KXIP VS RCB Match 8 Updates: RCB 134/4 (19/20 ov), KXIP 135/2 (13.3/20 ov)
Punjab have only 4 wins in their last 15 times chasing.
Sandeep Sharma to de Villiers, 1 run
Sandeep Sharma to de Villiers, no run, fullish length, holding its line outside off, de Villiers swings mighty hard and does not make contact
Sandeep Sharma to de Villiers, 1 wide, and now he drags the length back. Tries to take it away from the batsman but drifts away a tad more than he would have liked. De Villiers reaches out but cannot make contact
Sandeep Sharma to de Villiers, SIX, another full toss and it is dispatched. If he wants to bowl the yorker, he better get it right. De Villiers thumps it over deep midwicket. Not as big enough this time but it goes well into the crowd nonetheless
Sandeep Sharma to de Villiers, SIX, first, there was one that smacked the roof. Now, one has sailed over it and out of the stadium. Biggest hit of the night. Walks across to this low full toss outside off and swings for the fences. Makes meaty connection, bang off the middle and out of here
Sandeep Sharma to de Villiers, FOUR, how’s that for placement. Wide outside off and he just opens the face of his bat to guide it wide of backward point. That was nearly a yorker but such is the class of this batsman
Sandeep Sharma to Binny, 1 run, drives hard away from the body, gives too much power and gets an outside edge that files towards third man. But there is a fielder there and he gets around it
Sharma to de Villiers, no run, well-done. Full ball but slower from Mohit. De Villiers swings hard but too early and misses
Sharma to de Villiers, SIX, another yorker gone wrong. Full toss again, comes on at a nice height and de Villiers shovels it between wide long-on and deep midwicket. Flat six, that’s just brute force
Sharma to de Villiers, 2 runs, short ball, does not really get on top of it but pulls anyway. Two fielders converge in front of the deep midwicket boundary but the ball bounces in front of them
Sharma to Binny, 1 run, attempts a yorker and offersup a low full toss on middle and leg, punched hard to the right of long-on but Miller runs across in a flash and gets down neatly to stop it clean
Sharma to Binny, FOUR, that has been bludgeoned through extra cover. Overpitched, outside off, can’t be bowling a half-volley at this stage of the innings. Binny crashes it off the front foot
Sharma to Binny, SIX, That is humongous. Binny this time. Fullish, seam-up on the stumps, Binny swings hard and lofts it over cow corner
Stoinis to de Villiers, SIX
Stoinis to de Villiers, 1 wide, short ball, de Villiers lets it go after coming down the track. Called a wide and square leg umpire Anil Chaudhary signals a wide and one for the over
Stoinis to Binny, 1 run, short of a length, tries to back away and pull off the hips, gets it just to the left of backward square leg who scampers across and stops it
Every third delivery AB faced after the 16th over went for a boundary – four or six – in IPL 2016. Strike rate: 215.55
Stoinis to de Villiers, 1 run, shortish, gets on top of it and whips it away to deep midwicket for one
Stoinis to de Villiers, SIX, what a shot! Thumps it muscularly over deep midwicket. On a length, on off, de Villiers smacks it bang off the middle of the bat
Stoinis to de Villiers, no run, short of a length, closes the bat face early as he looks to flick and gets a leading edge back to the bowler. Think it was the off-cutter
Rahul Ranjan: “AB has faced just 30 out off 90 deliveries since his arrival. Pretty much tells you where RCB have gone wrong!”
Stoinis to Binny, 1 run, back of a length, angling in, tucked off the pads to deep fine leg for one
Aaron to Binny, 1 leg bye, short of a length, walks across and tries to flick across the line, gets hit high on the pad. Given as runs, so there was an inside-edge there
sarath264: “Without downplaying saha’s efforts. God!! This ground is so small when you see it from an aerial view. Many college grounds would be much bigger than this.”
Aaron to Binny, no run, tries to cut but it is not short enough and does not get up as much as he would have liked it to, beaten
RCB’s 71 was their second lowest score after 15 overs in an IPL innings.
Aaron to de Villiers, 1 run, turned away to deep midwicket. Two fielders converge and they keep it to one
Chants of Ab, Ab picking up again.
Aaron to de Villiers, SIX, full, outside off, de Villiers backs away to give himself room and lofts it over mid-off. Clean and straight over the boundary
Jeevan: “Still think the catch Saha took to dismiss Steve O’ Keefe was the best of the season.”
Aaron to Binny, 1 run, short of a length, gets on top of the bounce and opens the face of his bat to run it down to square third man for one
Aaron to Binny, no run, beats him with pace, 143kph, beats him on the pull. Stifled appeal for caught-behind but there was no under-edge, that clipped the back thigh
Patel to de Villiers, no run, full, outside off, drives away from the body and gets an inside edge back to the bowler
Patel to Binny, 1 run, back of a length, on middle and leg, whipped away from the crease between mid-on and midwicket
Patel to Binny, no run, short of a length, punched crisply off the backfoot to mid-off
Patel to Binny, no run, plays it off the front foot to the right of the bowler. Decides against the single
Patel to Binny, no run
Patel to Binny, no run, comes down the track, it is sliding in with the arm. He misses the flick and the keeper takes it off the pad. No inside-edge there
Aaron to Binny, 1 run, full, on the pads, turns it away to deep backward square leg for one
Aaron to Binny, no run, short of a length, outside off, tries to open his bat face and gets an inside edge that misses the stumps and Saha dives to his left to stop it. Another great effort
That was Varun Aaron’s 50th T20 wicket.
Aaron to Binny, no run, fuller on off, opens the bat face and defends to point. No run there
Aaron to de Villiers, 1 run, pushes forward and knocks it to square third man off the outside part of the bat
Aaron to de Villiers, no run, short, wide, cut hard to covers
Aaron to Mandeep Singh, OUT, great catch by Saha. That is one of the best catches I have seen recently. Short ball, Mandeep tries to pull and gets a top-edge. Saha has to dart back all the way, almost runs three-fourths towards the boundary and in the last minute, he has to change direction, dives to his right, towards fine leg and takes it with both hands
Patel to Mandeep Singh, 1 run, shortish again, outside off, punched out to sweeper cover
Patel to Mandeep Singh, no run, short and wide, slapped hard but can’t beat point
Patel to Mandeep Singh, no run
Patel to de Villiers, 1 run, short of a length, backs away and punches it down to long-off
Should Axar have been used early v ABD? ABD, in the last 3 seasons, 8 out of his 10 dismissals to spinners in the IPL have been to Left arm orthodox or Right Arm Leg Spin (take the ball away from the batsmen).
Patel to Mandeep Singh, 1 run, width on offer, chases it away from the body and flays it out to sweeper cover
Patel to Mandeep Singh, no run, fullish, pushed back to the bowler
Stoinis to Mandeep Singh, 1 run, runs in zig-zag and fires it from wide of the crease, short of a length, gets on top of the bounce and runs it down to third man
Stoinis to de Villiers, 1 run, back of a length, outside off, punched to mid-off for one
Stoinis to Mandeep Singh, 1 run, backs away and the bowler follows him, opens his bat face, more of the outside part of the bat, actually as he knocks it behind square on the off side
Stoinis to de Villiers, 1 run, back of a length, outside off, drops it into the off side with soft hands for a quick single
Stoinis to Mandeep Singh, 1 run, back of a length on middle, backs away and opens his bat face to steer it to deep backward point
Stoinis to de Villiers, 1 run, short of a length, angling in, tucked away to deep backward square leg. Thinks of a second but decides against it
Patel to de Villiers, 1 run, tucked away to deep square for one
Patel to Mandeep Singh, 1 run, short on middle, gets his body behind the ball and swats it hard to Varun Aaron at deep square leg
Patel to de Villiers, 1 run, trying to cramp de Villiers again but he backs away and manages to tuck it away of the middle of the bat
Patel to de Villiers, no run, comes in with the arm, no turn, de Villiers finds an inside to the pad as he tries to tuck it away
Patel to Mandeep Singh, 1 run, gets forward and drops it in between cover and point for one
Patel to Mandeep Singh, 2 runs, short and wide, punched off the backfoot and beats point. Takes on the fielder in the deep and the throw is on the bounce and they make it back easily
Stoinis to de Villiers, no run, on a length, slightly seaming away. De Villiers was looking to flick across the line and gets beaten. Close
Stoinis to Mandeep Singh, 1 run, fullish, sliding on leg, turned away to midwicket for a quick single
Stoinis to de Villiers, 1 run, short of good length, whipped away to mid-on who is slightly deep and wide
Stoinis to de Villiers, 2 runs, back of a length and coming in, tucked with the angle to the left of deep backward square leg for a brace
Stoinis to Mandeep Singh, 1 run, short of a length, angling in, inside-edges to the pad and takes off for a quick single as the ball goes to the right of the keeper
Snehil: “RCB batting lineup without Kohli looking like a Cricket bat without a handle.”
Stoinis to de Villiers, 1 run, back of a length, angling in, tucked off the hips towards fine leg and the wicketkeeper runs across to pick it up
Natarajan to Mandeep Singh, FOUR, overcompensates with the length. Fires it too full and too wide. The intent is right, making the batsman reach out. Mandeep does so as he tries to drive but the cordon is vacant and the outside edge runs away to third man
Natarajan to Mandeep Singh, SIX, shot, what a shot! That’s a monster hit. Short and sitting up nicely for Mandeep who has all the time to rock back and swivel around with the pull. The ball goes over backward square and smacks the roof
Vasant Horapeti: “I am not sure if we need to trust history any more. Ex. last match between RCB vx DD, Bengaluru known for batting pitch, but turned out to be interesting as RCB defended low score. And now at Indore the same venue, Pune scored 160+ and KXI chased it without much trouble!”
Natarajan to de Villiers, 1 run, full, on off, de Villiers bends forward and drives it down to long-off
Natarajan to de Villiers, 1 wide, short of a length, down the leg side, de Villiers tries to tuck off the pads and misses
Natarajan to Mandeep Singh, 1 run, back of a length, pitching on leg, tries to flick and closes the face of his bat a tad early. Lobs it to square leg. The fielder is slightly backward. That was the off-cutter
Natarajan to Mandeep Singh, no run, short of a length and angling away, pace off that delivery and beats the pull
Natarajan to Mandeep Singh, no run, short of a length, angled across to Mandeep who is pushed back and opens the face of his bat to point
Sharma to Mandeep Singh, 1 run, back of a length, just outside off, punched off the backfoot and Stoinis at extra cover makes a diving save
Sharma to Mandeep Singh, no run, full, on off, defended watchfully to point
Sharma to Mandeep Singh, 2 runs, slightly back of a length, punched hard off the backfoot to the right of sweeper cover for a brace
Sharma to Mandeep Singh, no run, short of good length, gets on top of it and defends
Sharma to Mandeep Singh, no run, advances down the track and the bowler takes it away from him. Short of a length and he fetches a pull away from the body. The ball goes to Amla at midwicket and Mandeep takes off for a suicidal single. He is sent back and has to put in the dive
Harsha Borra: “Is this a Bowling friendly pitch ?” A bit two-paced. And the odd ball is skidding on. Historically has been a low-scoring venue.
Sharma to Mandeep Singh, no run, back of a length, gets on top of the bounce and defends back to the bowler
Aaron to de Villiers, FOUR, full, clipped off the pads and beats midwicket diving to his right. That’s loose bowling
Aaron to Mandeep Singh, 1 run, short of a length, outside off, gets on top of the bounce and punches off the backfoot to sweeper cover
Only four times in the past have RCB made a lower Powerplay score than this. The most recent being in 2014.
Aaron to Mandeep Singh, 2 runs, short, some width on offer outside off, hangs back and flays it hard but cannot beat square third man running to his right
Aaron to Mandeep Singh, no run, good length, on off, defended to point off the front foot
Aaron to Mandeep Singh, no run, fullish, just around off, comes forward and defends with bat close to pad into the off side
Aaron to de Villiers, 1 run, back of a length, angling in, rides the bounce and turns it away through square leg
Sandeep Sharma to Mandeep Singh, no run, tucked with the angle to midwicket. There is a fielder there, so no run. Good, testing over from Sandeep
Sandeep Sharma to Mandeep Singh, no run, good length, comes on straight and on the stumps, defended
Sandeep Sharma to Mandeep Singh, no run, length, angling in, closes the face of his bat a tad early and gets a mild leading edge back towards the bowler
Sandeep Sharma to Mandeep Singh, no run, beautiful. On a length and tempts him by firing it just outside off. Gets it to seam away and beat the outside edge
Sandeep Sharma to Mandeep Singh, no run, good length, outside off, gets a good stride across and defends back to the bowler
Replays confirm the ball would have gone over off-stump.
Sandeep Sharma to de Villiers, 1 run
Aaron to Jadhav, OUT
KM Jadhav lbw b Aaron 1 (4b 0x4 0x6) SR: 25.00
Aaron to de Villiers, 1 run, short of a length, outside off, punched on the up off the backfoot to the left of mid-off where Amla runs across and tumbles right on the practice wicket as he gathers it
Aaron to Jadhav, 1 run, sees some width on offer and pokes his bat without getting close to it, gets an inside edge and they steal the single by the time the bowler can there on the follow-through
Siam: “Where is pocket dynamo the sharfaraz khan??” Out with a hamstring injury.
Aaron to de Villiers, 1 run, tucked off the pads to the left of deep midwicket for one
Aaron to de Villiers, no run, fullish length, on the stumps, defended with the straightest of bats
Aaron to de Villiers, no run, shortish but not short enough, attempts a cut and chops it hard into the ground
Sandeep Sharma to Jadhav, no run
Sandeep Sharma to Jadhav, no run, full, on the stumps, defended back to the bowler
Kedar Jadhav
Vishnu: “This is probably the most productive year for a small state like Kerala in IPL which is known in the national Football level and not so much in cricket. Vishnu Vinod, Sachin Baby, Basil Thampi and ofcourse the IPL veteran, Sanju Samson. Also it could only be the second time a team apart from Kochi Tuskers are playing two Kerala players in their first line up. First being, Sanju and Sreesanth for RR.”
Sandeep Sharma to de Villiers, 1 run, fuller, outside off, comes forward and pushes into covers for one
Sandeep Sharma to Vishnu Vinod, OUT, goes for a pull but there was really no room to play that shot. Shortish, so it wasn’t so much about the length. Though he backs away, he cannot manufacture enough room and gets a top-edge that goes straight down the throat of long-on. Mid-on had dropped back unlike in the previous over
Vishnu Vinod c Maxwell b Sandeep Sharma 7 (12b 1×4 0x6) SR: 58.33
Sandeep Sharma to Vishnu Vinod, no run, short of a length, slightly sliding into him, so he backs away to make room and drops it in front of covers. Takes off for a non-existent single and is sent back by de Villiers, direct hit and he could have been gone
Sandeep Sharma to Vishnu Vinod, no run, god length, on off, comes forward and step and defends
Sharma to de Villiers, SIX, that’s as flat a six as you’d ever see. Full, in the slot outside off and giving him the room to open his shoulders. De Villiers gleefully thumps it over extra cover and it goes all the way
Sharma to de Villiers, no run, full, outside off, driven crisply but straight to mid-off
Anshul: “Watson’s bowling makes him quite valuable so there’s no way he’d be dropped for Gayle”
Sharma to de Villiers, no run, short, pushes him back, de Villiers gets on top of the bounce and defends into the off side
SureshGuna: “Vishnu Vinod must be so lucky to be in the spotlight with two greats Watto and ABD and learn more.. #THANK IPL!!”
Sharma to Vishnu Vinod, 1 run, fullish, on middle, quietly comes forward and dabs it between mid-on and midwicket for a single
Sharma to Vishnu Vinod, FOUR, shortish, outside off. Pulls hard. It does not bounce as much as he may have liked. Thumps it hard and just clears the leaping Maxwell at lid-on
Sharma to Vishnu Vinod, no run, on a length, defended from outside off to the left of the bowler
Patel to Watson, OUT, chopped on! Early breakthrough for Punjab. Shortish ball but not much spin and too close to the stumps to be attempting a cut. Gets an inside edge for his troubles
SR Watson b Patel 1 (4b 0x4 0x6) SR: 25.00
Patel to Watson, no run, sliding on leg, defended down the pitch
Left-arm attack vs Watson – 14 of his last 16 IPL dismissals v spin have been either left-arm orthodox or leg-spin.
Patel to Watson, no run, short of a length, tucked off the backfoot to square leg
Patel to Vishnu Vinod, 1 run, good length, comes forward and turns it away to square leg for one
Patel to Vishnu Vinod, no run, on a length, spinning away outside off, defended with bat close to pad
Patel to Watson, 1 run, sliding in with the arm, Watson wears it on the pad as he misses the attempted flick