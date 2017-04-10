Free Press Journal
IPL 2017: Kieron Pollard blasts Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter for 'brainless' comment

— By FPJ Web Desk | Apr 10, 2017 01:47 pm
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard took on commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for calling him ‘brainless’, while commentating on Sunday during Mumbai Indian’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.
Mumbai Indians were chasing a target of 179 and were 79/3, when Pollard walked in to bat, the Mumbai all-rounder could only add 17 runs before being dismissed by Chris Woakes.

After Pollard was dismissed Manjrekar, who was commentating on the game, said, “Pollard does not have the brains to play early in the innings.”

Pollard clearly did not like what Manjrekar had said on air and slammed him in a series of tweets. One of the tweets said : “u feel any positive can come out of your mouth bcuz u get pay to talk u can continue with your verbal diarrhea ..”


And in the other tweets which followed the direct tweets, he praised his teammates, Pandya brothers, for the victory.

This is not the first time that Sanjay has been a part of controversy like this. Previously, he was involved in a banter with ace tennis player Sania Mirza.

