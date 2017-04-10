IPL 2017: Kieron Pollard blasts Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter for ‘brainless’ comment

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard took on commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for calling him ‘brainless’, while commentating on Sunday during Mumbai Indian’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians were chasing a target of 179 and were 79/3, when Pollard walked in to bat, the Mumbai all-rounder could only add 17 runs before being dismissed by Chris Woakes.

After Pollard was dismissed Manjrekar, who was commentating on the game, said, “Pollard does not have the brains to play early in the innings.”

Pollard clearly did not like what Manjrekar had said on air and slammed him in a series of tweets. One of the tweets said : “u feel any positive can come out of your mouth bcuz u get pay to talk u can continue with your verbal diarrhea ..”

@sanjaymanjrekar u feel any positive can come out of your mouth bcuz u get pay to talk u can continue with your verbal diarrhea .. — Kieron Pollard (@KieronPollard55) April 9, 2017

Do you know how I get big so.. about BRAINLESS.. words are very powerful .. once it leaves u can’t take it back.. sins of parents fall on… — Kieron Pollard (@KieronPollard55) April 9, 2017

And in the other tweets which followed the direct tweets, he praised his teammates, Pandya brothers, for the victory.

U finish that sentence .. !! All in all great TEAM effort .. well done team well done Hardik nitesh krunal youngsters doing the business 👏🏼 — Kieron Pollard (@KieronPollard55) April 9, 2017

This is not the first time that Sanjay has been a part of controversy like this. Previously, he was involved in a banter with ace tennis player Sania Mirza.

Today I complete 80 consecutive weeks as the number 1 player in d world👆its been an amazing journey and just inspires me to work harder @WTA pic.twitter.com/BsHoeU0YAT — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) October 18, 2016

No 1 doubles player you mean. Congrats! https://t.co/Qrdyigdrro — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 19, 2016