IPL 2017: Ben Stokes watches as MS Dhoni shows off his dancing skills

After MS Dhoni being replaced by Steve Smith as the Rising Pune Supergiant’s (RPS) skipper, there were speculations of bitterness within the team. But, if you look at a video posted by MS Dhoni on Instagram, it seems that Dhoni is enjoying and loving his time as a non-captain for RPS in IPL 10. It also makes pretty mush clear that there is no bitterness in the team.

Dhoni shared the video on Instagram, where he is seen showing off some dancing skills in RPS jersey, with Ben Stokes keenly watching Dhoni’s moves. The video has gained quite a bit of popularity on Instagram. So far, it has got more than 7,00,000 views and 4,000 comments.

After RPS won the opening game of IPL against Sunrisers Hyderabad, RPS team owner Sanjiv Goenka’s, brother Harsh Goenka had tweeted saying that it was great decision to replace Dhoni with Smith as the captain of the team. It was earlier speculated that the was some tiff between the owners of RPS and Dhoni, he being replaced by Smith as the team captain just a day ahead of the auction.

After anti-Dhoni remarks by Harsh Goenka on Twitter, Dhoni’s fans on Twitter went crazy and started criticizing Harsh Goenka. Harsh, who has been the chairman of RPG Enterprises, deleted his tweet, following the backlash.

Dhoni had been the captain of the IPL team he has been part of in all nine previous seasons. He first led Chennai Super Kings from 2008 to 2015, and then took charge of Pune Supergiants in 2016 after the Chennai franchise was suspended.