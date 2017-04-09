IOA grants affiliation to BFI

The IOA had initially refused to recognise the BFI which had prompted the AIBA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to threaten to ban the IOA if it did not resolve the issue. Indian boxing has been facing an administrative impasse for the past several years.



New Delhi : Putting an end to the long standing administrative mess in Indian boxing, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) granted affiliation to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Saturday.

“As per the directives of the International Olympic Committee vide their letter dated February 7, the IOA grants affiliation to the BFI subject to ratification by the Executive Council/General Body of the IOA,” the IOA stated in a letter to BFI President Ajay Singh.

Indian boxing has been facing an administrative impasse for the past several years.

The Indian Amateur Boxing Federation (IABF) was the official governing body of the sport in the country before one faction went on to establish the BFI.

The IABF was also suspended by the International Boxing Federation (AIBA) in 2012 following allegations of manipulation in the elections to the national body.

The IOA had initially refused to recognise the BFI which had prompted the AIBA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to threaten to ban the IOA if it did not resolve the issue.

The BFI conducted elections last year in the presence of officials from the AIBA and the Sports Ministry and was granted recognition by both bodies.–IANS