IOA effect: Ministry seeks improvement in sports code

New Delhi : Keen to avoid a repeat of the furore caused by IOA’s decision to name scam-tainted Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala as Life Presidents, Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Monday constituted a committee to suggest improvements in the National Sports Code.

“In the wake of IOA episode, the Minister of State (I/C) for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Vijay Goel has decided to constitute a Committee headed by Secretary (Sports) to suggest improvements in the National Sports Development Code and functioning of Sports Federations etc. The committee will give its report within one month,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The Sports Ministry had to suspend the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) till the time it reverses its decision to appoint Kalmadi and Chautala Life Presidents. Kalmadi has already backed out owing to public outrage but Chautala has refused to budge as of now.

“In the recent past the Ministry has already held meetings with the various stakeholders such as the National Sports Federations, Sports Ministers and Secretaries from different States, Olympians, Arjun Awardees, Dronacharya Awardees, NGOs, field officers of the Sports Authority of India etc. on issues of good governance and transparency,” the Ministry stated.

“The new Committee will suggest improvements in the present National Sports Development Code on the basis of suggestions and feedback given in these meetings and submit a report within a month so that Sports Bodies work as per the public expectations for the promotion of sports in the country,” it added.–PTI