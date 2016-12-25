Injury hits Del Potro

Johannesburg : Argentina tennis star Juan Martin del Potro has been ruled out of the first major of the season, Australian Open, due to fitness concerns.

The 28-year-old was also forced to withdrew from his warm up event in New Zealand, the organisers of the Auckland Classic confirmed.

“Del Potro confirmed via his management team overnight that he has not had sufficient recovery time and will be withdrawing from the (Auckland) Classic and the Australian Open,” Sport24 quoted as saying.

The decision came a month after del Potro staged a strong comeback to beat World No. 6 Marin Cilic of Croatia in a five-set clash to guide the Argentina to their first-ever Davis Cup crown.