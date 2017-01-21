INDvsENG: Opener Hales out of tour with fractured hand

Kolkata: Already down 0-2 in the ongoing ODI series against India, England were dealt another blow before the third and final rubber here on Sunday as opener Alex Hales was ruled out of rest of the tour with a fractured hand.

During the Cuttack match, which India won by 15 runs, Hales injured his right hand while diving to attempt a catch off Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The 28-year old right hander will now fly to England on Saturday. England are likely to replace Hales with Sam Billings to open the batting along with Jason Roy for the third ODI as well as three T20s. Jonny Bairstow is another option.