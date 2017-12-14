Indore to host Ranji Trophy finals 2017-18

New Delhi: The Holkar Stadium in Indore is all set to host the final of the Ranji Trophy of the 2017-18 season. The final will be played between December 29 and January 2. The semi-final matches of the Paytm Ranji Trophy 2017-18 will be played from December 17-21.

The semi-final line-up is as below:

Semi-final 1: Bengal vs. Delhi at Pune

Semi-final 2: Karnataka vs. Vidarbha at Kolkata

Defending champions Gujarat were knocked out in the quarter-finals this time by Bengal, who took a first-innings lead in the draw in Jaipur. The other three semi-finalists proceeded with the help of wins in the quarter-finals. Delhi beat Madhya Pradesh by seven wickets in Vijayawada, Vidarbha romped past Kerala by a massive 412 runs and Karnataka handed 41-time champions Mumbai an innings defeat in Nagpur.