India’s tour will be tough, feels Australian pacer Jackson Bird

Sydney: Australian seamer Jackson Bird on Monday reckoned that the upcoming four-Test tour to India will be challenging and there will be a need for a third-seamer in the squad.

Bird, who represents the Sydney Sixers franchise in the ongoing Big Bash T20 league, wants to put up a commanding show in the tournament to book his berth in the India-bound squad.

“You can’t really look too far ahead with selections. India’s going to be a tough tour and there are obviously going to be a lot of spinners bowling for us,” Bird told daily newspaper News Ltd, as quoted by cricket.com.au

“I suppose there will be a third-seamer role on the tour but I’m not really sure yet. Hopefully I do get the nod but we’ll see how we go,” he added.

Bird, who was a mainstay of the Australian pace attack along side Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood this summer, said his ability to reverse swing the old ball keeps him in contention for the India series.

“I feel like I could do well over there. If I do get selected, I could challenge the off-stump, and I feel like I can bowl pretty good reverse swing, which I showed during the New Zealand series (last summer),” Bird said.

“Most bowlers who can bowl reverse swing these days, it’s a deadly weapon. And I feel like reverse swing for the bowlers in India will be crucial, so if selected I could bring that to the table,” he added.