India’s tour of Sri Lanka: Can disgruntled Sri Lankans triumph over mighty Indians?

India’s tour of Sri Lanka has so far gone on expected lines. India, the No 1 ranked Test side in world cricket crushed SL in all the three Test matches and showed why the team is rated so highly. Now the focus shifts to limited overs cricket and Lanka has to come up with something to stay relevant and if they don’t put up a fight then the India would just walk over them and could complete yet another sweep. The contest has no significance as world cup is two years away and both India and Sri Lanka would love to fine tune their areas. Here are the five points that could impact this series. The first ODI will be played at Dambulla on Sunday.

1. Can India continue their momentum? India has played brilliantly at Test level, but the story in limited overs cricket is quite different. Even though ‘men in blue’ reached the finals of ICC Champions Trophy, the team looked bereft of ideas and lethargic. Captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri have put extra emphasis on fitness and want India to be the fittest side in world cricket. The selectors are yet to come up with a settled squad and by dropping the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina have sent a very clear signal that team has to buck up and be accountable for its actions. The team will have a new look spin attack in Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested.

2. Will real Sri Lanka please stand up? Sri Lanka are ranked lowly eighth in one day cricket and could miss out on direct entry for the 2019 World Cup if they can’t get their act together. Ever since the 2015 World Cup, SL are struggling to fill the void left by senior players and recently lost to minnows Zimbabwe, who are ranked 11th by 3-2 margin. The squad will be captained by Upul Tharanga, who had a terrible Test series and the onus will be on soft spoken Tharanga to lead his troops. SL has to come up with a plan to stop rampaging Indians and has to focus on basics to stay competitive.

3. India’s middle order muddle: India have a fantastic top three in Shikhar Dhawan (10 hundreds in 86 matches), Rohit Sharma (11 hundreds) and Virat Kohli (28 hundreds in just 189 matches), but the problem lies with the middle order. The selectors have discarded Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina and confirmed that Kannur Lokesh Rahul will now occupy the No 4 slot. The remaining places will be filled by Mahendra Singh Dhoni and either of Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey. Jadhav has gone off the boil in recent times and Pandey, who had a fantastic ‘A’ series would be hoping to get a game. India has to get its balance right and middle order always plays a crucial role in one-day cricket and India has to sort out its middle order muddle.

4. Is MSD on borrowed time? It would be blasphemous to say that MS Dhoni’s career is coming to an end, but recent form of Dhoni has been quite shaky for the India’s most successful captain. MSK Prasad, chief selector has said that players have to perform to retain their places and your stature won’t matter. MSD just has to play with freedom and express himself and play like old Dhoni. Dhoni is still rated as one of the finest finishers for India, but with Rishabh Pant’s emergence time is running out for Mahi and this meaningless one day series could be a pivotal moment for Dhoni.

5. Is one day cricket still exciting?: One-day cricket over the past 10 years has become quite monotonous and with every other game teams are piling up over 300 runs on the board it has become graveyard for bowlers. ICC has made so many changes in recent past that it is quite hard to keep track of it. ODI cricket needs a context outside of World Cups and Champions Trophy and for that balance has to be created otherwise it will be a death knell for this format.