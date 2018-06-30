India’s Lahiri makes a strong start

Potomac (US) : Anirban Lahiri opened with a solid 3-under 67 settling for a tied 10th place after the first round at the Quicken Loans National Championship, here on Friday.

Lahiri, who logged his first top-10 finish of 2018 last week at the Travelers Championships, had a fine run of four birdies from second

to fifth. On the 17th hole, he missed a birdie putt from just over seven feet.

Andrew Landry grabbed the lead with a 7-under 63 on the rain-softened course and later in the afternoon JJ Spaun shot the same, while playing in the group behind Tiger Woods.Woods did rally from a double bogey with five straight birdie chances from 8 feet or closer, but made only two of them as he carded 70 and was seven shots behind the leaders.