India’s Kidambi Srikanth becomes World No 1 in badminton rankings

Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth has become world number 1 in the badminton world federation (BWF) rankings replacing Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen. Srikanth is leading with 76,895 points. Meanwhile, Axelsen who failed to defend his Malaysian Open title lost to Srikanth with 1,660 points.

To note, Srikanth is only second Indian after Saina Nehwal to achieve the top ranking and is also first Indian male player to do so. Last year, Srikanth missed the chance to become No 1 after suffering from injury. In 2017, Srikanth won four Super Series titles- Indonesia, Australia, Denmark, and France and became the fourth player in the world to achieve the feat.