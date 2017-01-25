Indians record all-win day at China pro event

New Delhi : Former Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Amandeep Singh notched up a knockout triumph while two of his compatriots also recorded victories to round off an impressive Indian performance at a professional boxing event in Beijing.

All the three boxers are affiliated to the Professional Boxing Organisation of India (PBOI).

Competing in his second professional contest, Amandeep (56kg), who made a winning debut in the circuit in October last year, knocked out Thailand’s more experienced Pakpoom Hammarach. Hammarach had come into contest with an experience of 27 fights, including 14 wins (8 Knockouts), and 13 losses.

Amandeep, also a former national champion and an Asian medallist during his amateur career, wrapped up the proceedings in the first.