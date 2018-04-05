Indian Women’s League, a platform for players to showcase talent
Shillong: Indian women’s football team head coach Maymol Rocky has revealed that she has been keeping a keen eye on the ongoing Indian Women’s Football League for talent identification.
“There has been a huge change in the scenario of Women’s football in the nation since the first edition of the IWL and the second edition is a testament of that,” said Maymol. “More girls have come into the sport and more girls have taken up playing football from a young age.
That means, there are more talented girls playing in the Women’s League and much more talent to choose from.” “One can see how talented the girls are. The wider the base of the player pyramid structure, the easier it is for a coach. The IWL will act as a pipeline for the Indian Women’s National Teams and help churn out even much more talented players in the future,” she stated.
Maymol further noted that the IWL also provided a competitive atmosphere to posterity. “A lot of young girls were lacking a competitive platform to play their trade on. The IWL has covered that up. The more competitive playing time a player gets, the more beneficial it is for her development.” One of the objectives of All India Football Federation (AIFF) launching the Indian Women’s League was to extend the horizons of women’s football and provide a platform viable for scouting talent.
With the second edition of the Indian Women’s Football League in full-throttle and talent up on display, the grounds for women’s football in India has not been more ripe for scouting and identifying talent to assimilate in the Indian Women’s teams.