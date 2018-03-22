Indian women vs Australian women T20I: Australia beat India by six wickets
Australian cricketers congratulate teammate Ellyse Perry (2L) after taking the wicket of Indian cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur during the first cricket match of the women's Twenty 20 (T20) Tri-Series between Indian and Australia at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai on March 22, 2018.
Mumbai: Australian women’s cricket team comfortably beat India by six wickets in the opening encounter of the T20 Tri-series, here today. Batting first, India scored a decent 152 for 5, riding on Smriti Mandhana’s 41-ball-67 but the Southern Stars cruised to the target in 18.1 overs with opener Beth Mooney contributing 45 off 32 balls.
Skipper Meg Lanning with an unbeaten 35 off 25 balls and Elyse Villani (39 of 33 balls) also contributed in their team’s winning cause. Brief Scores: India 152/5 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 67 off 41 balls, Anuja Patil 35 off 21 balls). Australia 156/4 in 18.1 overs (Beth Mooney 45 off 32 balls, Meg Lanning 35 off 25 balls, Elyse Villani 39 off 33 balls). Australia women win by 6 wickets.