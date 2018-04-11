Indian Women reach semi-final 

Gold Coast : Skipper Rani Rampal’s strike in the fourth quarter steered India to the semifinals of the women’s hockey event at the 21st Commonwealth Games as they beat South Africa 1-0.

India only required a draw to progress to the last-four stage as they already had six points from three matches before they faced South Africa. India qualified as the second- placed team from Pool A behind England, who topped by virtue of better goal difference. The match-winner was scored in the fourth quarter after Navneet Kaur initiated an attack from the wide left with a forward pass for Vandana Katariya. Rani trapped Vandana’s assist and turned to take a crack, leaving the South African custodian clueless. The South Africans tried to make a comeback to the match but a strong defensive shape saw India sustain their lead till the final hooter. “As a captain, I tell my team to believe in themselves and keep encouraging my team. In 2002, we won gold in women’s hockey and this year, I want to bring the gold back to my country,” skipper Rani said after the match.