Indian women down Singapore by 10-0

Kakamigahara (Japan) : Indian eves got off to a roaring start at the Women’s Asia Cup 2017 with a dominating 10-0 victory over Singapore here on Saturday.

Navneet Kaur (3rd & 41st minutes), Rani (15th & 18th) and Navjot Kaur (30th & 50th) netted the ball twice, while Lalremsiami (18th), Deep Grace Ekka (25th), Gurjit Kaur (41st) and Sonika (45th) scored once each to ensure India notched up winning points in their opening match of Pool A.

India began with positive intent by attacking Singapore’s circle constantly, looking for an opportunity to score. The effort worked as the team won back-to-back penalty corners in the first quarter. Though the first PC was saved by Singapore goalkeeper Felissa Lai, it hardly dented India’s spirit as they were precise in their counter. It was Navneet and Rani’s goals in the 3rd and 15th minute that gave India a 2-0 lead in the first quarter itself. India went half- time break with an imposing 6-0 lead.