Indian spinners under pressure in decider

Bristol : Rendered ineffective in the previous match, India’s wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal would look to bounce back against ‘well-prepared’ England batsmen as the two teams clash in the series-deciding third Twenty20 International, here on Sunday.

The Indian spin duo faces its first real challenge in more than a year with England batsmen biting back immediately after drubbing in Manchetser. From Sri Lanka, to Australia, to New Zealand, and to South Africa, none of the opponents could easily contend with Chahal-Kuldeep in such quick time.

With Kuldeep returning wicket-less in Cardiff after a sensational five-wicket show in the series-opener and Chahal too taken for runs last night, they need to find ways to trouble the opponents.

India missed injured Jasprit Bumrah’s services on Friday during the death overs as England hit three sixes. His replacement Umesh Yadav has provided wickets (four in two matches) in the powerplays, but he has also been taken for runs at the same time.

Despite the disappointment on Friday, the visitors are still in contention for their sixth consecutive T20I series’ win, which is part of an unbeaten run stretching back to September 2017.

Wrist spin continues to be a deciding factor in the current series as well. Kuldeep brought the shock-value to the mix of things at Manchester and duly bamboozled England. The hosts, in turn, prepared well for the second game, despite the short turn-around time, and with a little aid from the pitch, played more selectively against both wrist spinners.

A little change in the England batting line-up also worked wonders. Joe Root was sent up at number four, with skipper Eoin Morgan dropping down to allow the former more time at the crease. While it didn’t help Root in particular as he failed to read the googly for a second match running, it did allow Alex Hales to build partnerships and anchor their win.

Hales was included in the side in place of injured all-rounder Ben Stokes, but on current form, it will be tough to leave him out. Stokes returns to the England squad for the third match and bolsters their confidence being yet another key member to have played in the IPL.

In the current scenario, he could walk into the playing eleven in place of the struggling Root, based alone on the fact that he has played enough against both Chahal and Kuldeep in the last two IPL seasons.

The conditions concern India as well. Thanks to the last layer of grass remaining on the surface, England used the short ball tactic against the top-order.

’Hosts tackled Kuldeep well’

England could level the series since they came well-prepared to effectively tackle wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, India captain Virat Kohli said after they lost the second Twenty20 by five wickets.

Kohli had no qualms in admitting that the hosts were a better side in the second Twenty20 with the hosts comfortably chasing a 150-run target.

Kuldeep remained wicket-less in second match on Friday night.

“They played Kuldeep really well, and that was the difference in the middle overs this time. They did their homework and played Kuldeep really well. Need to get back day after,” Kohli opined after the match.

The India skipper said losing top-order inside five overs pegged the back. Rohit Sharma (5) , Shikhar Dhawan (10) and KL Rahul (6) departed early to leave India struggling at 22 for three.

“It’s always difficult to come back after losing three early wickets. England hit the right areas and made us play bad shots. I would have liked 10-15 runs more. We thought 149 would be competitive, especially since they had to win. But they eventually did win,” Kohli said.