Indian shuttlers aim good outing

Kuala Lumpur : Rejuvenated after a month-long break, India’s top shuttlers, including PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth, will resume their quest for glory when the south-east Asia leg of BWF world tour begins with the Malaysian Open here on Tuesday.

Srikanth and Sindhu had skipped the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in May to regain full fitness ahead of the hectic schedule which includes back-to-back tournaments such as the Indonesia Open, Thailand Open and Singapore Open, followed by the prestigious Asian Games.

Srikanth and Sindhu have been in good form as they returned with silver medals from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, but the fortnight-long multisport event also took a toll on their body and they worked hard on their fitness.

Fourth seed Srikanth will look to lay claim to his first crown of the season when he begins his campaign against former world number 2 Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark, who is on a comeback trail after recovering from a recurring heel injury.

“I have been working on my fitness after a hectic Commonwealth Games. With many events back to back, my focus is to be remain injury free and give my 100 percent in each event that I play. So looking forward to a good outing at Malaysia,” Srikanth said.

Saina Nehwal, too, seems to have got back her mojo as she defeated Sindhu in the final in Gold Coast to claim her second CWG gold medal. She gave ample glimpse of her fitness and form at the Uber Cup.