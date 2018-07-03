Indian para athlete sets world record

New Delhi : India’s para athlete Yogesh Kathuniya smashed the world record in the men’s discus F36 while winning gold in the Para-Athletics Grand Prix in Berlin.

Kathuniya threw 45.18m, which is more than two metres than the earlier world record of 42.96m set by

China’s Cuiqing Li last year. He came up with his best throw in his third attempt. Pawel Piotrowski of Poland was second with 35.63m while Aliaksandr Lvou finished third with 19.24m. The Berlin event, which ended yesterday, was the ninth leg of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix series.