Indian pacer Mohammed Shami’s wife alleges cricketer having an extra marital affair

New Delhi: The wife of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has reportedly claimed that the sportsman is having an illicit affair. In a bid to expose the pacer’s extra-marital affair, she posted several screenshots of Messenger and Whatsapp messages on her Facebook wall.

Married to Shami since 2014, Hasin Jahan reportedly claimed that the bowler is having several extra-marital affairs simultaneously.

Notably, the post, which was uploaded from an unverified account, was titled as ‘Shami’s enjoyment’ and had several pictures of the pacer’s text messages to multiple women.

The account owner also posted Shami’s pictures with some of them. Both Shami and his wife were unavailable for comment.

