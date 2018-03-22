Indian Olympian Soumyajit Ghosh rubbishes rape charges; claims girl is blackmailing him

Indian Olympian and Arjuna award winner Soumyajit Ghosh has denied all the allegations of rape which was put on him. An FIR has been filed against Soumyajit Ghosh for raping an 18-year-old girl. According to the girl both met on social media and after chatting they became friends and started dating each other and later they met in Soumyajit’s flat in Siliguri, Kolkata. Soumyajit had also promised her that he will marry her but later backed off from his words. But Soumyajit Ghosh says all these allegations are false claims and says that the girl is blackmailing him and his family.

In an interview given to India Today Soumyajit Ghosh said that “It’s a fake allegation (rape). Actually we met a few years ago on Facebook, around March 2015 and we were together for quite some time, our families knew about it and we were supposed to get married. In fact, when I went to received the Arjuna Award (in 2016), she and her mom were with me then. Suddenly she started opposing my career and travelling and it started to fall apart. Then, she was blackmailing me, forcing and mentally torturing me with threats and all”.

“When I went to Europe, she started to show her real character and then I broke up with her because I felt it was too much and I could not play while being with her. I spoke to my family about this also and they supported my decision. This is how it all started,” he concluded.

Ghosh claims that girl and her family are blackmailing him and he has all the evidence to prove that he is innocent. “For the last one a half years, she and her family have been threatening and blackmailing me through E-mails, chats and non-stop phone calls and what she has done now, she threatened me a year ago. I have all the evidence.” Ghosh said.

Ghosh also said the he has been helping the girl’s family during their financial crisis “They took some money from me also by threatening me. They also asked for money on loan but never returned that to me. I have all evidence of the money transfers. When her father was in hospital, I paid the bills because they said they had no money and asked me if I could pay. I have helped them in all situations and still I am getting this. I have paid all the money through my credit card because I don’t use cash much so I have paid through bank transfers and I have proofs of all that”.

“I spoke to two or three lawyers about this because I wanted to take official steps but they asked me to wait and watch. The disturbances began to decrease so my lawyers said it’s working but then suddenly she has come up with this big thing,” Ghosh concluded.