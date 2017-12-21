Indian Oil regains Gold Cup title

Talwinder plays key role as OIlmen beat BPCL 5-4 via sudden-death shootout.

Mumbai : Talwinder Singh played a stellar role as Indian Oil, Delhi emerged supreme defeating Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Mumbai 5-4 via the sudden death penalty shootout in the final of the Union Bank of India-52nd Bombay Gold Cup All India Hockey Tournament, played at the MHAL-Mahindra Stadium, Churchgate on Wednesday evening.

The lanky Sardar, Talwinder scored during regulation period, which ended 1-all and then twice in the penalty shootout, once in the first set of five attempts of the tie-breaker and later in the sudden-death to ensure Indian Oil regained the coveted title.

In the summit clash between the oil majors, Indian Oil took an early lead through Talwinder Singh, who scored from a rebound after BPCL goalkeeper Swinder Singh had blocked Affan Yousuf’s attempt in the fourth minute.

The star-studded BPCL outfit fought back and managed to find the equalizer with Sher Singh scoring from a field effort in the 52nd minute and the match finished at 1-all.

The tie-breaker penalty shootout also ended in a 3-3 stalemate before Talwinder scored the matchwinner for Indian Oil in the sudden-death. In the penalty shootout, Indian Oil converted through Bharat Chikara, Talwinder and Simranjeet Singh, while Gurjinder Singh and Manpreet missed. BPCL scored through Lalit Upadhyay, Varun Kumar and Birendra Lakra while Md. Amir Khan and S.V. Sunil failed to score.

In the sudden-death, Bharat flopped with the first try for Indian Oil before Talwinder for the third found success to seal the victory. BPCL failed with both tries from Upadhyay and Lakra.

Young Indian star Hardik Singh of BPCL won the SJAM ‘Player of the Tournament’ award and he received a cash award of Rs 10,000 from Olympian and former India captain M.M. Somaya. The triumphant Indian Oil team received the prestigious Bombay Gold Cup and the winners’ cheque of Rs 1.5 lakh from MHAL President, Mangha Singh Bakshi and MHAL Treasurer, Bal Govind Chokani. BPCL were presented with the runners-up trophy and a cash award of one lakh.

Individual awards:

SJAM ‘Player of the Tour

nament’: Hardik Singh

(BPCL) – Rs 10,000.

Player of the final: Dipsan

Tirkey (BPCL) – Rs 7,500.

Best goalkeeper: Krishan

Pathak (Indian Oil)

Best defender: Gurjinder

Singh (Indian Oil)

Best half back: Harjeet

Singh (BPCL)

Best forward: Affan

Yousuf (Indian Oil) – Rs

5,000 each.