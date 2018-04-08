Indian men, women enter semis

Gold Coast : India thrashed Malaysia 3-0 in the men’s team table tennis quarter-finals at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

The Indian team of Harmeet Desai and Achanta Sharath Kamal in the singles and the doubles combination of Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran comfortable won their respective matches in straight games. Desai gave India the early lead by beating Chee Feng Leong 11-4, 12-10, 11-6. Kamal extended the lead with an easy 11-7, 11-8, 11-6 win over Muhammad Ashraf Haiq in just 33 minutes. Desai then joined Sathiyan to carve out a 11-7, 11-6, 11-7 victory over Javen Choong and Chee Feng.

India blanked Malaysia 3-0 in the quarter-finals of the women’s team table tennis competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Saturday.

Manika Batra started off the proceedings with a comfortable 11-9, 11-7, 11-7 win over Malaysia’s Ying Ho in the opening match. Madhurika Patkar slipped up a bit when she lost the opening game of the second match to Karen Lyne. But the Indian recovered by claiming hard fought wins in the next two games before blowing away her opponent in the deciding game to claim a 7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-3 verdict. Madhurika then paired up with Mouma Das to beat the Malaysian pair of Ying Ho and Ai Xin Tee to complete the Indian win.