Indian eves thrash England to clinch ODI series

Nagpur : Skipper Mithali Raj led from thefront with an unbeaten 74 as India Women outclassed England byeight wickets in the third and final One Day International here and clinched the series 2-1.

After India spinners restricted England to a modest 201/9, opener Smriti Mandhana (53 retired hurt), Mithali and Deepti Sharma (54 not out) ensured that the hosts crossed the line with 4.4 overs to spare.

India had won the first match by one wicket while England had levelled the series after they defeated the hosts by eight wickets in the second game.

But India eves today dished out a clinical performance with both the bat and ball.

Brief scores: England Women 201/9 in 50 overs (Amy Jones 94, Heather Knight 36, Rajeshwari Gaikwad 2-32) lost to India Women 202/2 in 45.2 overs (Mithali Raj 74 not out, Deepti Sharma 54 not out, Anya Shrubsole 2-37) by eight wickets