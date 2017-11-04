Indian eves stun Japan to enter hockey final

Kakamigahara (Japan) : Indian women’s hockey team continued their splendid run and came up with an over-all performance to stun defending champions Japan 4-2 in the semi-final of the Asia Cup hockey tournament, on Friday.

Goals from Gurjit Kaur (7th, 9th minutes), Navjot Kaur (9th) and Lalremsiami (38th) ensured India’s entry into Sunday’s final where they will face China.

India had earlier defeated an unpredictable China 4-1 in the league stage of the tournament. Against Japan, the Indians got off to a rollicking start by earning back-to-back penalty corners to put pressure on the host nation.

Drag flicker Gurjit Kaur gave India a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute when she improvised to send the ball past Japanese goalkeeper Akio Tanaka.

Two minutes later, Navjot Kaur doubled India’s lead when she struck a field goal from a perfect assist by forward Vandana Katariya.

Almost immediately, India won a penalty corner and Gurjit was yet again on target as she gave India a commanding 3-0 in no time.

India won another penalty corner in the first quarter but this time Tanaka made a fine save. While the first 15 minutes belonged to India, the defending champions made a strong comeback in the second quarter.