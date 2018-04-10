Indian eves lose to England by 8 wkts

Nagpur : The Indian women’s team produced a listless performance with the bat to suffer a crushing eight-wicket defeat against England in the second one-dayer of the three-match ODI series here on Monday.

English bowling duo of Danielle Hazell (4/32) and Sophie Ecclestone (4/14) returned with four wickets each to dismiss India for a paltry 113 in 37.2 overs after the hosts won the toss and elected to bat.

Smriti Mandhana (42) and Deepti Sharma (26) were the top scorers for India as five batswomen scored in single digits while two of them were out for naught.

Chasing 114 for a win, England never looked like in trouble as Danielle Wyatt (47) and Tammy Beaumont (39) shared a 73-run opening stand to take the game away from India.

Brief scores:

India women’s team: 113 in 37.2 overs (S Mandhana 42; Sophie Ecclestone 4/14) England women’s team: 117 in 29 overs (D Wyatt 47; E Bisht 2/44).