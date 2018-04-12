Indian Eves face Oz test semifinals

Gold Coast : Confident it may be after bouncing back in style but the Indian women’s hockey team faces a humongous task when it takes on world number five and favourites Australia in the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games here today.

Three consecutive victories propelled India into the semifinals after a surprise 2-3 defeat against Wales in the tournament-opener.

India’s attack has been delivering so far in the competition as they have scored nine goals, with captain Rani having scored on three occasions but low shot conversion rate is a worrying matter.

Only nine goals have come from a total of 48 attempted shots so far. Captain Rani Rampal, who scored the only goal in her team’s 1-0 victory South Africa in their last Pool A match on Tuesday, conceded that they need to improve.

“We have been playing attacking hockey against the strong teams as well, so it is important for us to make sure that we are grabbing our chances with both hands. We need to make sure that we are efficient against the Australians as we might not get too many chances because they are a strong team,” said the skipper.