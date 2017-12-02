Indian cricket team commemorates Armed Forces week

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team on Saturday commemorated the Armed Forces week by sporting badges in the third and final Test against Sri Lanka at the Ferozeshah Kotla here. India celebrates the Armed Forces week from December 1-7.

Earlier, the hosts won the toss and elected to bat, which attracted a huge flow of weekend crowd across the stands. India’s ploy to tweak the opening combination by bringing back Shikhar Dhawan in place of Lokesh Rahul, earned them a 42-run stand before the southpaw became Dilruwan Perera’s 100th Test wicket.

Fresh from a brilliant comeback century in the Nagpur Test, the other opener Murali Vijay stood rock solid with No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara in company.